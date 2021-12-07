How To Get The Foundation Skin In Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 started off with a bang, as we learned that not only does the battle pass contain Spider-Man, but also The Foundation, the mystery leader of The Seven who just so happens to be played by and modeled after The Rock. You’ll be able to unlock the action hero yourself later this season, but you can’t quite get him yet. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock The Foundation in Fortnite.

Fortnite - The Foundation Unlock Date

The Foundation is the eighth and final character in the Chapter 3, Season 1 battle pass, but as this season’s “secret skin,” he’s not obtainable until several weeks after the launch of the season. According to in-game menus, The Foundation will be first unlockable on or around February 3, 2022.

Once he’s available, you’ll likely have to complete some related Foundation challenges, as every Fortnite secret skin is unlocked with its own set of exclusive challenges. We can’t see those challenges just yet, but we’ll update this story as soon as we can. Also note that sometimes additional cosmetics will be tied to your tall number of completed challenges, so it’s a good idea to get a head start on those in case they count toward The Foundation’s unlockables later.

More than half of The Foundation's cosmetics are able to be previewed already.

In total, The Foundation looks primed to have 11 cosmetics in his set, including an alternate skin that depicts him without his helmet, looking exactly like The Rock. While the second page of The Foundation’s cosmetics is a secret right now, we can already see the first half of his set. This includes:

The Foundation skin

Foundation’s Fortune sticker

True Foundation spray

Foundation’s Mantle back bling

Foundation’s Plasma Spike

Foundational wrap

In February, we’ll break down all of these challenges and provide guides wherever necessary so you can get quickly unlock all of the character’s new toys. Until then, we’ll be hoping for a Just Bring It emote.