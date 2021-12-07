How To Get Spider-Man Web Shooters In Fortnite

In Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 1, Spider-Man makes his long-awaited debut, and he’s more than just a character skin. You’ll be able to use Spider-Man’s Web Shooters for yourself, with any skin, because it’s going to be a Mythic weapon in Fortnite very soon. It won’t come cheap, and it’s sure to be sought after by many players, so here’s all you need to know about how to get Spider-Man’s Web Shooters in Fortnite Chapter 3.

Mythic Web Shooters

When the Mythic Web Shooters come to Fortnite, they’ll be just the second Mythic-level weapon in the game this season, joining The Foundation’s Mythic MK-7 Assault Rifle. The Web Shooters were accidentally in the game at the launch of Chapter 3, which gave us not just a clue about how they’ll work, but also where you can buy them once they’re officially in the game.

Right now, Epic said the Web Shooters won’t be in the game until After December 11, which is this Saturday. However, that doesn’t mean they’ll automatically be out by then. It may be the case that the Web Shooters arrive in a future Tuesday patch, perhaps even on December 14.

Once they do arrive, they look primed to be sold in Greasy Grove by the NPC Guaco, the living taco. While the Web Shooters were briefly available due to a bug, Guaco was selling them for 400 gold bars, which is about the average price for a Fortnite Chapter 3 Exotic or Mythic weapon.

Seems like @GlitchKing15 managed to buy the Spider-Man Webshooter Mythic after all, it costs 400 gold in Arena only at Greasy Grove. But Epic will probably disable it soon so here's a gameplay of it.pic.twitter.com/fSHGHgZ2Tj — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 5, 2021

With Spider-Man’s Web Shooters, you’ll be able to web-swing around the Fortnite Chapter 3 map with relative ease, according to the early gameplay demonstration above. It’s unclear whether you can use the Mythic offensively as well, or if it's just used for traversal. It also appears to work on a cooldown to prevent players from spamming it.

The next time you find yourself on the wrong side of a massive player build, perhaps you’ll have the Web Shooters in hand to scale the tower like you’re Peter Parker trying to sneak back into his house without waking Aunt May.

Once the Web Shooters are available officially, we’ll update this story with more gameplay video and further details as they arrive. Until then be patient, webheads. Spidey’s exciting Fortnite weapon will be here soon.