How To Get Six Free Syndicate Packs In Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile recently held a surprise weekend event that rewarded players with three free Loba Bootlegger Packs, a special kind of Syndicate Pack that usually can only be obtained via purchase with Syndicate Coins, the game's premium currency. These packs gave players free cosmetics from the premium Bootlegger cosmetic collection.

This event proved so popular that two more have since been announced, but this time, the prize has been doubled--players who participate in the Bootlegger Bonanza and Star Spectacle events will receive a total of three Loba Bootlegger Packs and three Rhapsody Digital Star Packs. Keep reading for a closer look at both of these events, instructions on how to participate, and a list of all the prizes you can earn by taking part.

Schedule

The events each last for three days and take place on separate weekends:

Bootlegger Bonanza runs from September 17 - 19

Star Spectacle runs from September 24 - 26

Getting started

Once they go live, both events will likely appear in the Hyperbeat Hub, which can be accessed by selecting the "Season Event" banner on the right side of the main lobby screen. They may also be accessible via a splash screen that appears when first logging in. For now, you can take a gander at each collection's cosmetics (or pre-emptively purchase some Bootlegger or Star Spectacle Packs, should you so desire) by selecting the "Store" tab near the bottom right corner of the main lobby screen, then selecting "Syndicate Packs" from the vertical list that appears on the right side of the screen.

From there, select the "Premium" tab that appears in the drop-down menu. By default, you'll be taken to the Star Spectacle collection, but you can take a peek at all of the prizes in the Bootlegger Bonanza collection by selecting the lower of the two images of gold Syndicate Packs located on the left side of the screen.

The events were announced earlier this week via the Hyperbeat Season Hub.

Odds

Each Bootlegger and Digital Star Pack guarantees you one item from each Pack's respective collection, for a total of six items from the Bootlegger Bonanza and Star Spectacle collections, along with 12 other random items from the standard loot pool. At least one reward is guaranteed to be of Rare or higher quality. Duplicate items will be converted into Flux, which can then be used to redeem items from the "Crafting" section of the in-game store.

The odds of obtaining items differs based on their rarity:

Legendary legend skin - 0.3% chance to unlock

Rare legend skin - 4.4% chance to unlock

Epic weapon skin - 1.7% chance to unlock

Rare weapon skin - 5.5% chance to unlock

Legendary banner frame - 1.7% chance to unlock

Rare banner frame - 8.1% chance to unlock

Epic stat tracker - 8.5% chance to unlock

Epic user avatar frame - 8.5% chance to unlock

Rare holo spray - 8.3% chance to unlock

Rare weapon charm - 16.4% chance to unlock

Epic emoji - 8.5% chance to unlock

Epic user avatar - 8.6% chance to unlock

Common stat tracker - 19.4% chance to unlock

Strangely, these odds only add up to 99.9%. Additionally, Epic-tier user avatar frames are listed twice--once as having an 8.5% chance of being unlocked, and again as having an 8.6% chance of being unlocked. Due to the difference in rarity and the absence of any mention of a Rare-tier user avatars (not frames) despite their presence in the loot pool, we assume that there is an 8.6% chance of unlocking an Epic-tier user avatar, and an 8.5% chance of unlocking an Epic-tier user avatar frame. We have reached out to Respawn for comment on this matter and will update this guide when we receive a response.

Prizes: Bootlegger Bonanza

Items that can be obtained from opening Bootlegger Packs include the following:

Bootlegger Loba legend skin (Legendary)

Magic Show Loba banner frame (Legendary)

Jetline Stream Kraber weapon skin (Epic)

TDM Wins Loba stat tracker (Epic)

TDM Damage Dealt Loba stat tracker (Epic)

TDM Kills Loba stat tracker (Epic)

Gold Mine Loba user avatar (Epic)

Looking Dapper user avatar frame (Epic)

Lovely Loba Emoji Pack (Epic)

Performance Artist Mirage legend skin (Rare)

Blossom Lifeline legend skin (Rare)

Great Wave Flatline weapon skin (Rare)

Sign of the Wolf Loba banner frame (Rare)

Vivid Couture holo spray (Rare)

Cruise Control weapon charm (Rare)

SMG Kills Mirage stat tracker (Common)

Shotgun Kills Mirage stat tracker (common)

Pistol Kills Mirage stat tracker (common)

SMG Kills Caustic stat tracker (Common)

Shotgun Kills Caustic stat tracker (Common)

Pistol Kills Caustic stat tracker (Common)

SMG Kills Bangalore stat tracker (Common)

Shotgun Kills Bangalore stat tracker (Common)

Pistol Kills Banglaore stat tracker (Common)

Loba's Legendary Bootlegger skin is also available on console and PC.

Prizes: Star Spectacle

Items that can be obtained from opening Digital Star Packs include the following:

Digital Star Rhapsody legend skin (Legendary)

Burst Into Fame Rhapsody banner frame (Legendary)

Paint the Planet G7 Scout weapon skin (Epic)

Sniper Kills Rhapsody stat tracker (Epic)

LMG Kills Rhapsody stat tracker (Epic)

Assault Rifle Kills Rhapsody stat tracker (Epic)

Rhapsody user avatar (Epic)Nova Case user avatar frame (Epic)

That's It! Rhapsody Emoji pack (Epic)

Ultrasonic Pink Octane legend skin (Rare)

Wrapped Up Pathfinder legend skin (Rare)

Icicle Snap R-301 weapon skin (Rare)

Jukebox Tunes Rhapsody banner frame (Rare)

Rhapsody Here! holo spray (Rare)

Speaker weapon charm (Rare)

SMG Kills Crypto stat tracker (Common)

Shotgun Kills Crypto stat tracker (Common)

Pistol Kills Crypto stat tracker (Common)

Sniper Kills Wraith stat tracker (Common)

Shotgun Kills Wraith stat tracker (Common)

Pistol Kills Wraith stat tracker (Common)

SMG Kills Pathfinder stat tracker (Common)

Shotgun Kills Pathfinder stat tracker (Common)

Pistol Kills Pathfinder stat tracker (Common)

Digital Star Packs unlock content from the Star Spectacle cosmetics collection.

While the previous Syndicate Pack event simply required you to log in and press "Redeem" to receive your Bootlegger Packs, the new events' descriptions make mention of challenges. We don't yet know what those challenges are, so keep in mind that these legend-exclusive Syndicate Packs may be more difficult to get ahold of than the last set. Still this event is definitely worth taking a crack at, regardless of your skill level.

Both events begin and end at 5 PM PT / 8 PM ET.

For more information on this season's in-game events, check out our Hyperbeat seasonal event guide. Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on Android and iOS devices.