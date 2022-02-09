How to Get Peat Block in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Pokemon Legends: Arceus added ancient evolutions for Pokemon we've known for years, including Ursaring. Naturally, that also means evolution items for these evolved forms. Thanks to the Peat Block, Ursaring can evolve into an Ursaluna. Sure, you get a companion Ursaluna for treasure hunting, but it's not quite the same as a battle buddy that fulfills a Pokedex entry. Here's how to find a Peat Block and evolve an Ursaring for your very own Ursaluna.

Where to find the Peat Block

Ursaluna sniffing for treasure in the snow

Unlike legacy evolution items like the Razor Claw, the Peat Block can't be found at the Item Exchange. That means you will need to rely on these other means to find it.

Complete the side quest "Gone Astray…in the Iceland's": Request 86, also known as "Gone Astray…in the Icelands," rewards you with a Peat Block. Wanda's brother Zeke goes missing in Alabaster Icelands and she requests that you bring him back. However, the request only appears after the player completes Request 77, which tasks them with finding Wanda (the requestor) in Obsidian Fieldlands. You also need to unlock the last area, Alabaster Icelands, because that's where Zeke gets lost. It's the most surefire way to find the item, though you need to wait until the later half of the game.

Use Ursaluna to unearth Peat Blocks from anywhere: You can find Peat Blocks in just about any location with the help of Ursaluna—the Noble Pokemon, not your own. Some players reported finding them from Crimson Mirelands all the way to Alabaster Icelands. Unfortunately, it seems that results may vary depending on luck. Some players sniffed out a Peat Block right away while others didn't find one even after hours of searching.

Buy one from Ginter in Jubilife Village: Ginter offers the player a valuable but mysterious item every day. He calls the Peat Block a "Hunk of Coal," so it's not obvious what it really is until after you buy it (or look it up). Ginter and his traveling salesman friend can be found in front of Galaxy Hall.

Pray to find one in space-time distortions: Many kinds of evolution items, including Peat Blocks, can appear in space-time distortions. So, search space-time distortions for peat blocks when they appear. Even if it's not a guaranteed find, you might find other rare Pokemon and items in the process.

Where to find Ursaring

Ursaring mostly appears in Coronet Highlands. An alpha Ursaring also spawns in the middle of Ursa's Ring in Crimson Mirelands, though. It's an aggressive Pokemon that shouldn't be difficult to find -- alpha or not. In other words, it doesn't matter if you KO it accidentally as another one will spawn in its place without fail. Alternatively, you can capture a Teddiursa in Crimson Mirelands and evolve it into Ursaring.

How to evolve Ursaring with Peat Block

Ursaluna has the word "luna" in its name for a reason. Ursaring can only evolve into Ursaluna at nighttime. However, a setting sun isn't enough. It also has to be a full moon.

Full moons affect a few Pokemon, including Ursaluna and Clefairy. Look up at the sky to see what phase of the moon it is or just keep checking Ursaring's compatibility with the Peat Block until it accepts it. Note that the moon isn't visible at all times. It's easier to see the moon during a clear night sky or from a higher point of the map.

If it's not a full moon, don't worry. Talk to the Galaxy Team attendant at your base camp and repeatedly ask to "rest until nightfall" to move time forward. Unfortunately, the only way to change the phase of the moon is to pass time.

Once the full moon is out, Ursaring should show up as "compatible" with the Peat Block. Just hover over the item in your inventory to see the note and use it on the grizzly Pokemon.

Once you have Ursaluna, look for other evolution items like Razor Claws. You can also catch Shiny Pokemon, solve the Sea's Legend, and more to round out your Pokedex.