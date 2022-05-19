How to Get Free Cosmetics for Apex Legends' Newcastle & Peacekeeper

Apex Legends players who are subscribed to Amazon Prime can redeem cosmetics for Season 13's legend, Newcastle, along with the Peacekeeper via May's Prime Gaming Rewards. Skins included in the bundle are the Epic-tier Stone Skies Newcastle skin, a matching Rare-tier banner frame, and a Rare The Real Teal Peacekeeper skin.

Big shield, bigger heart 🛡️❤️

Unlock Stone Skies Newcastle, the Real Teal Peacekeeper, and matching Banner Frame this month through #PrimeGaming.

🔗: https://t.co/y6RA2uLK8j pic.twitter.com/zKtow43Bda — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 19, 2022

To gain access to the new skins, simply link an active Amazon Prime account to your Twitch account. Make sure your Twitch account is also linked to your EA account, then head over to the Apex Legends section to redeem your prizes. When you log into Apex Legends, a pop-up will appear, confirming you have received the rewards. If you don't have a Prime subscription, you can take advantage of a 30-day Amazon Prime free trial to redeem the cosmetics.

Apex Legends isn't the only game with monthly rewards--a full list can be found on the Prime Gaming website. Prime subscribers will also have access to 6 free games this month, so don't miss out.