Final Fantasy games are well-known for sporting ultra-powerful optional weapons for its protagonists to seek out and wield to devastating effect, and rest assured that Final Fantasy 16 is no different in that regard. Getting your hands on the extraordinary power of the legendary sword Excalibur isn't going to be a quick and painless affair, but you may find that it's well worth the trouble. Here's how to get Excalibur.

How to get Excalibur in Final Fantasy 16

Excalibur is unlocked by crafting it during the "Blacksmith's Blues II" side-quest, which you can obtain at the Hideaway from Blackthorne the Blacksmith around the time you're in the midst of the main story quest "Out of the Shadow." Unlocking this optional quest will obviously require you to first complete the initial "Blacksmith's Blues" quest, though.

Excalibur

Check later the notes on your desk to read a letter called "About Blackthorne," then head and speak with Blackthorne himself. Once you've started "Blacksmith's Blues II" and chatted with Blackthorne and Charon, you'll need to head to your map and fast-travel to Dalimil Inn to speak with Ignac. You'll find him upstairs in the tavern, and he'll ask you to retrieve something from some bandits.

Make your way to Velkroy Desert and defeat the bandits in the northeastern section of the map (you'll find them easily in the green circle on your map). After you defeat them, you'll find yourself back in Dalimil Inn. After the cutscene, you can head back to Blackthorne at the Hideaway to wrap up this quest and receive the Excalibur Design Draft, allowing you to finally make Excalibur.

The required materials include:

Wyrrite x300

Grimalkin Hide x1

Bomb Ember x1

Scarletite x1

While Wyrrite is plentiful and is probably filling up your inventory, the other materials can be obtained by creatures you'll defeat during hunts, including Fastitocalon, Grimalkin, and Bomb King. Speaking of the Bomb King, you'll need to defeat him to upgrade your inventory, too, so you can kill two birds with one stone with that one.

For more on Final Fantasy 16, check out how to get a chocobo mount.