How To Get Destiny 2's Pride Emblems

Bungie has a new emblem for Destiny 2 as part of the company's celebration of Pride this month.

The new emblem, called "The Infinite Prismatic," is available to anyone who purchases Bungie's newest Pride pin in its store. Upon purchase, a code for the spectacular-looking emblem will be sent via email. As of May 31, the collectible pin has raised $480,000 to benefit the It Gets Better Project, a non-profit organization that helps uplift young members of the LGBTQ+ community around the world.

Destiny 2's "The Infinite Prismatic" emblem

In its latest TWAB blog, Bungie also re-upped Destiny 2's existing Trans Pride emblem, "Be True." Players can get this emblem once again by inputting the code ML3-FD4-ND9 on Bungie's code redemption page.

Bungie's internal Pride Strike Team also divulged some details on the company's sponsorship of prior Pride parades and how some of the conversations around Pride inspired the formation of Trans@Bungie last year. Before signing off, the Pride Strike Team indicated that there were plans for more celebrations of Pride at Bungie that would be "colorful." While the tease could be indicating more Pride merchandising on Bungie's store, it could also be pointing to Pride colorways or gear coming to Destiny 2 in the near future. Until then, we just have to wait and see what the tease might end up being.