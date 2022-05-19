How To Get Cloth In V Rising

As you progress through the different missions of V Rising, you'll realize that even more advanced materials are required. Whether this is for your castle's expansion or stronger gear, early-game resources just won't cut it anymore when you reach a certain point. If you're looking to craft higher-quality gear in the mid-game, then you've likely needed cloth at some point. This is an essential ingredient that's required to make armor with a higher gear score.

While cloth is a common world drop, most frequently from farms such as the Dunley Farmlands to the north, you can also learn to craft it. This saves you from having to rely on RNG in order to procure the material out in the wilderness. In the guide below, we'll go over how to craft cloth as well as the best places to farm it if you don't want to go the crafting route.

Acquiring cloth

The station that you need in order to craft cloth is called the Loom. Just like other stations, such as the Sawmill, Furnace, and Grinder, the Loom has a specific blueprint that's only unlocked after defeating a boss. That boss is named Beatrice the Tailor, who has a recommended level of 38 and can be found in Dawnbreak Village. This point of interest is located on the eastern side of the map, west of the Hallowed Mountains. You can see exactly where Beatrice is located via the screenshot of the map below, courtesy of vrising-map.com.

Beatrice's location is marked by the skull on the map.

Once Beatrice has been dealt with, you will unlock the blueprint for the Loom. This station requires 20 planks, 12 copper ingots, and 4 wool thread to construct through your base's Build menu. It's wise to gather some wool thread while you're around the farmlands near Beatrice's location. Wool thread is primarily found through chests and inside buildings on the farms. The village where Beatrice is located has some wool thread lying around, so make sure to grab it before leaving so you can have it to construct the Loom when you arrive back at your base.

After the Loom has been constructed, grab at least nine plant fibre and three leather and place them in your inventory. This is the exact amount of both materials required to craft cloth through the Loom. Place both materials inside of the Loom and wait for the station to produce pieces of cloth.

If you want to try your hand at looting cloth out in the world, you can go back to the farms near where Beatrice the Tailor is located. There's cloth all around these farms, either in chests or destroyable boxes. However, the most efficient way to acquire cloth is still through the crafting process with the Loom. With enough cloth, you will be able to craft higher-quality gear to take on more bosses in V Rising.