How to Get All Eeveelutions in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Eevee has always been the Pokemon with the most evolutionary potential. They've stayed a fan favorite for decades thanks to their growing number of evolutions, each of which has unique stats, designs, and fighting styles that appeal to all kinds of trainers. Pokemon Legends: Arceus simply marks another game where catching every "eeveelution" has again become a possibility. Naturally, Pokefans want to know how they can evolve their Eevees into the seven existing evolutions this time.

Here's the brief breakdown of how to evolve Eevee into each of its evolutions before we break it down to the details:

Vaporeon (Water) - Water Stone

- Water Stone Jolteon (Electric) - Thunder Stone

- Thunder Stone Flareon (Fire) - Fire Stone

- Fire Stone Espeon (Psychic) - Friendship + Daytime

- Friendship + Daytime Umbreon (Dark) - Friendship + Nighttime

- Friendship + Nighttime Leafeon (Grass) - Leaf Stone/Mossy Rock

- Leaf Stone/Mossy Rock Glaceon (Ice) - Ice Stone/Icy Rock

- Ice Stone/Icy Rock Sylveon (Fairy) - Friendship + Fairy Move

There are three main ways to evolve Eevee: evolution stones, friendship levels, or specific locations. Their evolutions cleanly split into one of these three categories. Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon need evolution stones. Espeon, Umbreon, and Sylveon need to be at a high enough friendship level. Leafeon and Glaceon stand out as evolutions that can either use a stone or a specific location, but it's much easier to use the location if you can find it.

Vaporeon/Jolteon/Flareon

Eevee uses evolution stones to evolve into Vaporeon, Jolteon, or Flareon. It can evolve into Leafeon and Glaceon with their respective stones too, but Eevee can reach these evolutions through alternate means.

Where to get evolution stones

An example of a red Tumblestone, which might have a Fire Stone in it

Pokemon Legends: Arceus offers many ways to farm for evolution items. However, for a Water, Thunder, or Fire Stone, the easiest way to find them is through breaking Tumblestone ores. These ores apparently have a small chance of containing a Water, Thunder, or Fire Stone depending on the color.

Fire Stone - Red rocks (for regular Tumblestones)

- Red rocks (for regular Tumblestones) Thunder Stone - Gray rocks (for Black Tumblestones)

- Gray rocks (for Black Tumblestones) Water Stone - Blue rocks (for Sky Tumblestones)

Some ores sparkle. These typically contain Stardust, but they don't necessarily mean the ore will contain a stone. In fact, even non-sparkling ores can give you Stardust and evolution stones. Just break as many of them as you can and the stones should come to you naturally, even if not right away.

If farming Tumblestones doesn't sound appealing, these alternate ways can also help find a Water, Thunder, or Fire Stone:

Buy the stone using Merit Points - All evolution stones, including the Water Stone, Thunder Stone, and Fire Stone, can be found at the Item Exchange in Jubilife Village. Each stone costs 1,000 Merit Points each, which is approximately 10-20 lost satchels.

- All evolution stones, including the Water Stone, Thunder Stone, and Fire Stone, can be found at the Item Exchange in Jubilife Village. Each stone costs 1,000 Merit Points each, which is approximately 10-20 lost satchels. Treasure hunting with Ursaluna - Ursaluna can unearth evolution stones with its super sniffer. However, the items are random so it isn't the most reliable way to find them. You might find one right away or search for hours and still not find one.

- Ursaluna can unearth evolution stones with its super sniffer. However, the items are random so it isn't the most reliable way to find them. You might find one right away or search for hours and still not find one. Space-time distortions - Space-time distortions often bring evolution items along with rare Pokemon. Whether evolution items appear is completely up to chance, though.

- Space-time distortions often bring evolution items along with rare Pokemon. Whether evolution items appear is completely up to chance, though. Clean up piles of leaves and ice - This one is specifically for Leaf and Icy Stones. Like with Tumblestones, these piles might have Leaf Stones and Icy Stones hidden inside.

- This one is specifically for Leaf and Icy Stones. Like with Tumblestones, these piles might have Leaf Stones and Icy Stones hidden inside. Complete Eeveelution Side Quest - Request 52: Eevee's Evolutions only appears once you finish Request 48: The Taste of Home. An old man back in Jubilife Village asks for help befriending an Eevee. After that sidequest, Eevee runs away and the player has to find it. After you find Eevee, the old man offers the player a Fire Stone, Thunder Stone, or Water Stone as a reward.

Espeon/Umbreon/Sylveon

Sylveon and Espeon say hello

Espeon and Umbreon evolve based on friendship level and time of day. Like in past games, Eevee evolves into Espeon during daylight hours or Umbreon during evening ones after reaching a high enough friendship level. In Bellamy's terms, "You and [Pokemon] seem to be fast friends. You must be quite good companions!"

Eevee evolves into Sylveon based on friendship level, too. However, it also needs a Fairy-type move. Many Eevees should already have Baby Doll Eyes as a default move. However, if you catch an Eevee without a Fairy-type move, just switch one of its moves to a Fairy-type one to evolve it into Sylveon. Baby Doll Eyes should be on the list.

Make sure Eevee has a Fairy move so that it can evolve into Sylveon!

Be careful to switch out any Fairy moves if you plan on evolving your Eevee into Espeon or Umbreon! It won't matter if it's day or night if it has a Fairy-type move--the Sylveon evolution will override both.

How to raise friendship levels

The most tried and true method to raising friendship levels is by keeping the Pokemon in your party and using it. This could mean battling with the Pokemon, picking it to farm items, and so on. Some even report positive results from taking the Pokemon out of its Pokeball to talk with it.

For help with your friendship progress, check in with Bellamy back at Jubilife Village. He should be available to check friendship levels after the player completes the "Measuring Your Compatibility" request, which asks to let Bellamy check the friendship level of one of your Pokemon. Bellamy will say "You and Eevee seem to be fast friends. You must be quite good companions!" when it's either nearly ready or already ready to evolve.

Leafeon/Glaceon

Leafeon and Glaceon can evolve with an evolution stone or in a specific location. In this game, Eevee can evolve using the Leaf Stone or Icy Stone. However, it's best to evolve it using one of the locations instead so that you can use the stones for other Pokemon. For example, Leaf Stone also evolves Hisuian Voltorb into Hisuian Electrode.

You can find evolution stones through various methods including treasure hunting with Ursaluna, exploring space-time distortions, or busting open rocks. However, the Mossy Rock and Icy Rock need more explaining than the usual evolution because of where they take place. Interestingly enough, they sit in the regions where the Diamond and Pearl Settlements also are.

Where to find Mossy Rock

The Mossy Rock should be the largest, mossiest rock in the area

The Mossy Rock is in Obsidian Fieldlands to the left of Grandtree Arena, where the Kleavor boss fight took place. You might not be able to visit it until after the boss fight with Kleavor. It isn't hard to find--it's the biggest rock in the middle of the grassy, forest area. It prompts you to investigate if you approach.

Travel left of Grandtree Arena toward the pinned location to find the Mossy Roc

Bring your Eevee to the site once you're ready to evolve it into Leafeon. Open your bag to check on Eevee's Poke Ball, which should be glowing yellow with a prompt to evolve it.

Where to find Icy Rock

Use Sneasler or Braviary to lower yourself into the cavern with the Icy Rock

The Icy Rock hides deep beneath the snow of the Alabaster Icelands in a system of tunnels. You should see the entrance to these tunnels in the form of an icy pitfall, which you can lower yourself into with one of the Noble Pokemon.

The map below marks the most convenient entrance to the tunnels with a crystal icon (next to the drawn blue line). Sneasler might not be able to climb ice pillars and such, but it can lower you safely into the cavern. Braviary can dive into the hole too.

Follow the arrow from this entrance to where the Icy Rock is underground

These caverns have more than one entrance but the map above should help pinpoint where to go. Follow the map to the red arrow to find the Icy Rock. You should find what looks like a large chunk of ice sitting on the ground. Like the Mossy Rock, it should have a prompt to investigate it. Bring Eevee back here when you want to evolve it into Glaceon.