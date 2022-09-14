How To Get A CoD: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Code With Xfinity

Early access to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta is kicking off for PlayStation players on September 16, while the open beta will become available to everyone on PlayStation and other platforms to follow throughout the next week. If you're wanting to jump in during the early access period but don't necessarily want to pre-order the game, you have another option--if you're an Xfinity customer, at least. The popular internet service provider has partnered with Call of Duty this go-around to offer one free Modern Warfare II open beta code to each customer, and scoring it isn't a particularly difficult task.

How to get a free Modern Warfare 2 beta code from Xfinity

In order to access this free Modern Warfare 2 beta code, you'll first need to ensure that you have some type of service through Xfinity, as you won't be able to just score the code without service. If you're already a customer, though, follow the instructions below to snag the code and gain access.

Go to the Xfinity website and log in

Click the "Rewards" tab in the upper-middle section of the home page

Join the Rewards program if you haven't already

Find the Modern Warfare 2 entry on the main Rewards page and click it

Click "Get this reward" on the popup

Follow the instructions to claim your code

Go to the Activision website and sign up/sign in

Follow the instructions there to turn the Xfinity code into a code for the platform of your choice

The code may not arrive right away, but instead may be emailed at a later time before the beta kicks off on your preferred platform, so be sure to use an email address you can still access.

All Modern Warfare 2 beta access times

Activision will be rolling out the beta only to PlayStation players during the first week, with the second week introducing crossplay among all platforms. Here's what to expect:

Week 1 (PlayStation Exclusive)

Early Access: September 16-17

September 16-17 Open Beta: September 18-20

Week 2 (PlayStation, Xbox, PC)

Early Access: September 22-23

September 22-23 Open Beta: September 24-26

For more on this year's likely biggest game, here's everything we know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.