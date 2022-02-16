How To Find All Terra Maledicta Intel In Call Of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Season 2 of Call of Duty: Vanguard introduces the new objective-based Zombies map Terra Maledicta. This map serves as a continuation of Vanguard Zombies' ongoing narrative with the operators helping Professor Krafft search for a way to stop Von List and Kortifex from using an army of the dead to win World War II for the Nazis. Terra Maledicta has a main Easter egg story quest, but you can learn even more details about the characters from intel radios on the map. Here are the locations for all three intel types found in Terra Maledicta.

Note: This guide is best followed after completing the portal objectives to fully open up the map.

All Krafft Radios

Scattered around Terra Maledicta are six radios told from the perspective of Professor Krafft, who is the demonologist trying to help our operators on their mission to stop the Nazi commander Oberführer Von List from raising an army of the dead to use in World War II.

Krafft radio 1 at Merchant Road East

1. Located on a table with other communication devices at the Merchant Road East location.

Krafft radio 2 at Relic Staging Area

2. This radio is found downstairs near some luggage in the back right corner of the Relic Staging Area. This can only be obtained when completing an objective in the Hall of Truth building.

Krafft radio 3 at East Balcony

3. The radio is upstairs on a table in the left corner of the East Balcony. Like the above radio, this intel can only be obtained when completing an objective in the Hall of Truth building.

Krafft radio 4 at Derailment

4. The radio can be found inside the middle train car in the Derailment area of the map.

Krafft radio 5 at Storehouse

5. This radio is behind the Storehouse building on top of a wooden barrel.

Kraftt radio 6 at Radio Outpost

6. You'll find this radio sitting on an upper shelf inside the Radio Outpost building.

All Kortifex And Von List Radios

Additionally, there are six Terra Maledicta radios with dialogue from the Vanguard's antagonist duo of Oberführer Von List and Kortifex. Some radios give dialogue from Von List, while others are from Kortifex.

Kortifex/Von List radio 1 at Arroyo

1. From the starting hub, this radio is found on the south side of the map after unlocking the area behind Pack-A-Punch. It is sitting outside the wall in the Arroyo area of the map.

Kortifex/Von List radio 2 at Bazaar

2. One radio is found on the floor inside the Bazaar building. It's sitting in a corner near some broken furniture.

Kortifex/Von List radio 3 at Market Storage

3. One radio is found on the floor of the Market Storage building.

Kortifex/Von List radio 4 at East Spring

4. There is a radio sitting on the ground with other communication devices against an outer wall of the East Spring area.

Kortifex/Von List radio 5 at Tents

5. One radio is sitting on the ground in the back of the Tents area. When approaching Tents from the starting hub, the radio is found in the far left tent.

Kortifex/Von List radio 6 at Debris Field

6. This radio is found sitting in front of barrels stacked in the Debris Field area of the map.

All Dark Aether Runes

Lastly, there are six Dark Aether runes found on Terra Maledicta, which are stone tablets that give dialogue from the Dark Aether entities teaming up with Krafft and the operators.

Dark Aether rune 1 at Merchant Road

1. This tablet is found on the ground against a large boulder in the Merchant Road area of the map, which is near the front of the Bazaar building.

Dark Aether rune 2 at Derailment

2. This tablet is found at the very back of the Derailment area of the map against the large pipe.

Dark Aether rune 3 at The Spike

3. A tablet can be found on the ground in The Spike area of the map, just below the ledge you can climb up on to reach the upper level.

Dark Aether rune 4 at The Shattered Land

4. One is found against the edge of the map in The Shattered Land area of the Dark Aether. This rune tablet can only be obtained when completing a portal objective that takes you to the Dark Aether.

Dark Aether rune 5 at Stygian Heights

5. The tablet is found sitting against a tall rock structure found in the Stygian Heights area of the Dark Aether. Just like the previous tablet, this one can only be found while doing an objective that takes you to the Dark Aether.

Dark Aether rune 6 at Vercanna's Home Soil

6. Found against the southern edge of the map in the Vercanna's Home Soil area of the Dark Aether. This rune tablet can only be obtained when completing a portal objective that takes you to the Dark Aether.

Make sure to check out our complete perk guide if you need help finding all the perk fountains on Terra Maledicta. We have a guide for the main story Easter egg, and one for the side quests for Terra Maledicta.