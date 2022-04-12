How To Farm Studs In Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Studs are the main form of currency in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. With everything costing thousands upon thousands of studs, you'll run through them pretty fast. This guide will teach you how to properly farm studs so you can keep your pockets deep and the rewards unlockable. Here are the best ways to farm studs, as well as what sort of rewards you can expect to unlock with them.

Upgrades needed to farm studs

To farm studs efficiently, you'll need to do a few things. The first thing you'll need to have is the Attract Studs ability unlocked. It doesn't matter if you have it upgraded or not; as long as you have the ability, you'll be fine. It's important to mention that you can still farm without the upgrade, but having it will make it significantly easier for you to gain studs in a hurry.

With this upgrade, you’ll no longer need to chase studs.

Where to Farm studs

Next, you'll need to have Coruscant Federal District unlocked. But the catch is you'll also need to have Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith unlocked because you'll need to use the Walkers that the Clone Troopers have scattered around the district.

Now that you have all the requirements to farm, here comes the fun part. When you spawn in the Coruscant Federal District, you'll want to find a Walker. Luckily there's already one waiting for you next to the giant statues at the spawn point.

Once inside the walker destroy everything you see: flowers, crates, benches, anything that is breakable, and if you're unsure if it's breakable, shoot it a few times. If nothing happens, continue down your path of destruction. All the studs that break off will fly towards you because of the Attract Studs upgrade. If you happen to break everything in the Federal District, do a lap around the area, and it'll all spawn back in, allowing you to do it all over again.

You can speed up this process, too, if you have the Rancor unlocked. It moves significantly faster than the Walker does. But to purchase it, you'll need to complete the first level of Episode VI, Return Of The Jedi.

Now this is (not exactly) podracing.

After a few runs of this farming technique, you've easily raised enough studs to purchase whatever you want. And if you purchase any of the stud multipliers, You'll earn a lot more than you would originally. For more on Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, check out our cheat codes guide and our Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga character list.