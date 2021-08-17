How To Enable 120Hz On PS5 And Enjoy Faster Frame Rates

One of the exciting new experiences that the PlayStation 5 allows for is the ability to play games at 120Hz. Not every game supports the increased refresh rate, but some notable ones do, and you might be wondering how to set up your console for it.

How To Enable 120Hz On PS5 And What You Need

It's a relatively straightforward process, and we're outlining the steps here. First, though, you'll need a TV that can support 120Hz with an HDMI 2.1 port, and also a compatible HDMI cable. Sony acknowledges that "4K 120Hz TVs have not yet fully penetrated the market," but if you're fortunate enough to have one (and a PS5!), you can enjoy a smoother experience playing some next-gen games.

As outlined on Sony's website, here's what you need to do to play games at 120Hz:

Visit the "Settings" tab on your PS4

Navigate to PS Screen and Video

From there, you'll find the option to "Enable 120Hz Output," and that's basically it.

Enabling 120Hz on PS5 is pretty simple

Alternatively, you may need to navigate to the Save Data and Game/App Settings page and click Game Presets and then select Performance mode to access the higher frame rates. Some games that support 120Hz have their own in-game Settings pages that let you toggle it on or off, while others rely on this system-level preset.

Don't forget to enable Performance Mode

Again, all of this is only possible if your TV or monitor is capable of supporting 120Hz, so you'll want to check that first before you get started. If you're in the market for a new TV and want to play games at 120Hz, you can check out GameSpot's guide for the best 4K TVs for gaming in 2021.

Games That Support 120Hz

Some of the games that currently support 120Hz include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, Borderlands 3, Doom Eternal, Rainbow Six Siege, Destiny 2, and Fortnite. Bear in mind that with many of these games, the higher frame rate comes at the cost of resolution and general visual fidelity.

The theoretical benefit of a faster frame rate is that it allows for a smoother experience with less latency. In short, the game might feel better at a higher frame rate. The Xbox Series X also supports 120Hz.