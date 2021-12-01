How To Earn Free Fortnite Jordan Skins With Jumpman Challenges

Fortnite Jumpman challenges are now in the game alongside the new Jumpman Zone, a basketball-centered custom Creative map. The enticing thing about this new Creative mode is that it offers free cosmetics for all players, and for those who purchase the new Jordan skins in the Item Shop, even more styles for Fortnite X Jordan characters can be earned. Here's how to get all of the free Fortnite Jordan skins and cosmetics.

Free Fortnite Jordan skins and Trickshot challenges

There are three possible rewards to earn in Fortnite's Jumpman Zone. One of them, the Deep In The Paint spray, can be earned by all players who complete all 12 Trickshot challenges inside the Jumpman Zone game mode. If you purchase the Cool Grey Bundle from the Item Shop, you'll also unlock additional cosmetics for the two characters in that pack, Swish and Hangtime, along the way to completing those 12 Trickshot challenges.

You can't use these alternate styles unless you purchase the base skins in the Cool Grey Bundle, but the Jumpman Zone will remain in Creative for the foreseeable future, meaning you could do all the challenges whenever you'd like and buy the characters at a later date. Here's the full list of Trickshot challenges and their rewards:

Complete Trickshot challenges at Jumpman Zone (4) - 45,000 XP

Complete Trickshot challenges at Jumpman Zone (6) - 45,000 XP, Playmaker (blue) style for the Hangtime skin, Crossover (dark) style for the Swish skin

Complete Trickshot challenges at Jumpman Zone (8) - 45,000 XP

Complete Trickshot challenges at Jumpman Zone (10) - 45,000 XP, MVP (silver) style for the Hangtime skin, Downtown (silver) style for the Swish skin

Complete Trickshot challenges at Jumpman Zone (12) - 45,000 XP, Deep In The Paint spray

Needs an "and I took that personally" emote.

Not only will you earn a good bundle of XP just as the Chapter 2 finale draws ever nearer, but you'll also net up to five free cosmetic items including four alternate styles if you own the related characters. In order to complete those Trickshot challenges, you'll need to follow a few specific steps. Here they are:

Open Fortnite and head into Jumpman Zone, either from the Discovery tab or by entering the precise Creative code: 5519-3138-2454 .

. Follow the steps you'll see upon arrival, which include completing the game's scavenger hunt and performing all trickshots when prompted.

Upon completion of all 12 trickshots, you'll have finished every challenge and earned every Jordan cosmetic.

Optional: Take your new kicks into battle royale and dunk on some fools.

