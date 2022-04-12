How To Deploy Aquatic Communications Relays In Fortnite

The Fortnite deploy aquatic communication relays challenge near Logjam Lumberyard is a two-part quest in Chapter 2, Season 3 that rewards you with a significant amount of XP for relatively little effort. As with any challenge that takes you to the edges of the map, make sure to knock this one out shortly after you land. In most cases, the storm’s first shrinkage will cut you off from the Lumberyard and the quest.

How to establish a device uplink in Logjam Lumberyard

Unsurprisingly, establishing a device uplink in Logjam Lumberyard means actually reaching Logjam Lumberyard first. It’s in the map’s northwest portion, west of Shifty Shafts and right on the northeastern shore of the large lake. Your first task is just activating the uplink device. Head to the northeastern shore, near where the river meets the lake, and you’ll find the device projecting a blue hologram of a communication signal. Interact with it to get 23,000 XP and move on to the next step.

Logjam Lumberyard is near the northern edge of the map, so drop as close to it as you can.

How to deploy Aquatic Communication Relays near Logjam Lumberyard

Your next task is deploying three Aquatic Communication Relays around the lake. The relay spots are scattered in the water around the lake and are highlighted with a shining halo, so they’re hard to miss. As with other quest objectives, they also show up on your mini-map as exclamation marks. We found them mostly in the middle of the lake, just north and south of the river on each side.

Hop in a boat if you’ve got one or swim into the lake to find them. There are more than three relay spots in the lake, so just find the ones closest to you, and interact with them to deploy the devices. You’ll get another 23,000 XP and unlock the next quest in the Resistance Challenge.

