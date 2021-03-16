How To Craft Weapons In Fortnite

Fortnite Season 6 has gone "Primal" and if you missed the trailer showcasing some of the new additions, one round in the new map should be pretty revealing. From the prehistoric-looking huts to the new weapons clad with teeth and bones, Fortnite Season 6 almost resembles ARK Survival Evolved, if it weren't for all the TikTok dancing and superheroes running around. Oh yeah--and there's weapon crafting now.

How to craft in Fortnite is sure to be a big topic of discussion this season as it's a complex new system all players are trying to learn on the fly. We've built this cheat sheet so you can have a better understanding of new elements such as Mechanical Parts, Animal Parts, Makeshift, Classic, and Primal weapons, and a general overview of how to craft in Fortnite. Here's everything you need to know.

How to craft in Fortnite

While the list of craftable items is long, none of it matters if you don't know what you're dealing with. First, you'll want to get to grips with new crafting parts: mechanical parts and animal parts.

Mechanical Parts

Mechanical Parts come from vehicles such as cars, trucks, RVs, and basically anything with a motor in it. Beat them up with your Harvesting Tool or blow them up to find Mechanical Parts left behind.

Animal Parts

Animal Parts are dropped by defeated wildlife. This season introduces animals both passive and aggressive like chickens and frogs in the former case and boar and wolves in the latter case. When defeated, they'll leave behind Bones and Meat.

Frogs may also leave behind Stink Sacs, while larger animals will leave behind more bones than small ones.

Both Bones and Mechanical Parts do not take up space in your five customary inventory slots, though meat does--four pieces of meat to a slot and 15 HP per piece of meat eaten. Bones and Mechanical Parts, however, are placed into a new Crafting menu you'll find when you bring up your full inventory. Each craftable item will take either animal parts or mechanical parts, but as of now at least, nothing takes both.

Primal weapons vs. classic weapons

Continuing from above, the reason no weapon recipes need Mechanical and Animal parts together is because they represent opposing styles of weaponry in Season 6. Primal weapons, clad in teeth and tape, pack a meaner punch at the cost of accuracy, while Classic weapons give players the familiar firepower they're used to, but may leave them underpowered in a bout with Primal-equipped enemies.

There's a risk-reward system at play that demands each player decides for themselves what they prefer, or sometimes what they can even manage to craft. If you discover a Makeshift weapon, consider it a blank slate. While it may be a serviceable weapon as is, combining it with the right crafting supplies can turn it into a Classic or Primal weapon at a moment's notice.

We've already gone over how to craft the Hunter's Cloak. In the next section, we'll recap that and look at other recipes players can use to create new weapons.

Fortnite crafting recipes

It's likely we'll discover more crafting recipes in Fortnite in the gameplay hours ahead of us, but for now, here are the recipes we've found so far.

To craft an item, head to the Crafting menu and scroll to the base item you wish to alter, such as changing a piece of meat into a Hunter's Cloak or a Makeshift Shotgun into a Primal Shotgun. If you have enough crafting parts in addition to the weapon, you'll be able to make your desired weapon.

Mechanical Weapon Recipes

Mechanical Gun: 1 Weapon, 4 Mechanical Parts

1 Weapon, 4 Mechanical Parts Mechanical Explosive Bow: 1 Mechanical Bow, 6 Grenades

1 Mechanical Bow, 6 Grenades Mechanical Shockwave Weapons: 1 Mechanical Bow, 2 Shockwave Grenades

Primal Weapon Recipes

Primal Gun: 1 Weapon, 4 Bones

1 Weapon, 4 Bones Primal Flame Bow: 1 Primal Bow, 1 Firefly Jar or 1 Gas Can

1 Primal Bow, 1 Firefly Jar or 1 Gas Can Primal Stink Bow: 1 Primal Bow, 3 Stink Fish or 1 Stink Sac

1 Primal Bow, 3 Stink Fish or 1 Stink Sac Hunter's Cloak: 1 Meat, 2 Bones

It should be noted that you can also find crafting items, and Primal and Classic weapons in chests, but because chests are randomized, the most surefire way to craft a particular item is to hunt down the animals or smash up the vehicles specific to your intended item.

For more guides, check out our breakdown of what's in the Fortnite Season 6 battle pass, how to unlock the Neymar skin, and a list of all vaulted and unvaulted weapons this season.