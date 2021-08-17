How To Connect A Wireless Controller To Nintendo Switch

While every Nintendo Switch comes bundled with a pair of Joy-Cons, those aren't the only options you have when it comes to controllers. The system supports many different types of Nintendo Switch controllers, including Nintendo's own Switch Pro Controller and a number of third-party alternatives from brands like 8BitDo and PowerA. If you've just picked up another gamepad and need some help syncing it with the console, here's how to connect a wireless controller to the Switch.

How to connect a Pro Controller to Switch

The Pro Controller can be connected to your Switch via cable or wirelessly.

Method 1 - USB cable

1. The easiest way to connect a Pro Controller (or another wireless controller) to your Switch is with its included USB-C charging cable. First, plug the cable into your Switch's dock.

2. Connect the Pro Controller to the USB-C cable while your Switch is inserted in the dock. The controller will automatically pair with the system.

Method 2 - Wirelessly

The second method of connecting a wireless controller to the Switch involves the Sync button, which is located on top of the Switch Pro Controller, next to the USB port. This method also applies to connecting a controller to the Nintendo Switch Lite.

1. Select Controllers from the row of options along the bottom of the Switch Home menu.

2. Select Change Grip/Order from the right sidebar.

3. Press and hold the Sync button on your Pro Controller for one second, and it will pair with your system.

How to connect additional Joy-Cons to Switch

Joy-Cons can be synced with a Switch Lite as well as a standard Switch.

While each Switch includes one pair of Joy-Con controllers, you can pick up other pairs and use them with the system as well. As with Pro Controllers, there are two ways to sync a different pair of Joy-Cons to the console.

Method 1 - Attach to Switch

1. The first and easiest way to pair new Joy-Cons with your Switch is to simply attach them to the console. Slot the Joy-Cons into each side of the system, and they'll automatically pair with it.

Method 2 - Wirelessly

Alternatively, you can pair Joy-Cons to the console wirelessly via the Sync button. This method also applies to pairing Joy-Cons with a Nintendo Switch Lite.

1. Select Controllers from the Switch's Home menu.

2. Select Change Grip/Order from the right sidebar.

3. Press and hold the Sync button on each Joy-Con for one second, and they will pair with your system.