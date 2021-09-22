Bluetooth headphones can finally connect natively to a Nintendo Switch console, just in time for the upcoming launch of the Nintendo Switch OLED Model. Available on all iterations of the hybrid handheld and home console, everything from Samsung Galaxy Buds and Apple Airpods to over-ear headphones can be linked up via Bluetooth, but the process isn't without a few caveats. Here's everything that you need to know about connecting Bluetooth headsets to the Nintendo Switch.

How to connect Bluetooth headphones to Nintendo Switch

The first thing you'll need to do is make certain that your Switch console has received update 13.0.0, which you can double-check by going to system settings, selecting 'System', and then 'System Update'.

With your Switch updated, it's time to pair your Bluetooth headset. First, open up System Settings, and then open the Bluetooth Audio page:

From here, click Add Device.

Put your Bluetooth headset in pairing mode, and wait a few seconds for your hardware to appear on the screen.

Select your headphones, and you're now good to go. There are some points to cover though with this process, as Nintendo explained on its official website that you can only use a maximum of two wireless controllers while using Bluetooth headphones. Only a single Bluetooth device can be connected at a time for audio, and using location communication will disconnect it.

That means when you start a local-wireless multiplayer game, you won't be able to receive audio from your headphones.

Bluetooth microphones aren't supported either, and Nintendo has mentioned that there may be audio latency when you use your headphones.

Alternatively, you can still used a wired connection for your headset, but if a wireless setup is an absolute must, the Asus ROG Strix Go 2.4 and Razer Barracuda X are worth exploring. Both headsets come with compact Bluetooth dongles that work on the Switch, negating any unnecessary audio lag in the process.