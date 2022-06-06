How To Complete Apex Legends Mobile's Loba Teaser

Apex Legends Mobile's latest event has arrived, and it's certainly an exciting one. The Diamonds in the Snow event appears to be teasing Loba's future addition to Apex Legends Mobile's character roster, which would make her the 11th legend in the mobile game. This isn't too surprising--Loba was briefly depicted in the background of the Apex Legends Mobile launch trailer, but wasn't actually in the mobile game upon launch.

Seasons (and battle passes) are shorter in Apex Mobile than they are in standard Apex Legends, so many players have been curious to see if the next legend to join the mobile game will be a pre-existing one, or a new character entirely. This Loba-themed event appears to answer that question. Keep reading for tips on completing the Diamonds in the Snow event as quickly--and painlessly--as possible.

The event description heavily hints at the loot-loving Loba's arrival.

Getting started

Once you fire up Apex Legends Mobile, you'll likely be hit with a splash screen advertising the event. Navigate to the event page via the splash screen or by selecting the Season Event banner on the right side of the lobby screen, then selecting the Diamonds in the Snow event.

You'll be informed that to complete the event, you must collect three diamond pieces from the vaults on World's Edge. Only one diamond piece can be collected each day, so be sure to plan your looting accordingly. Select Battle Royale mode from the main lobby screen and load into a match. World's Edge is currently Apex Legends Mobile's only map, so you don't need to worry about waiting for map rotation--you can hop right in.

Tips

While this event is simple in theory, it's a bit more complicated in practice. The following tips will help you successfully snag those diamonds with minimal frustration.

Pick the right legend

Accessing a vault can be tricky, especially with others lurking nearby. We've found Bloodhound, Fade, Mirage, and Wraith to be the best legends for getting the job done.

Squad up

The vaults on World's Edge are crawling with enemies now that the event has gone live, so having a premade squad to watch your back is very valuable. Make sure everyone on the squad is aware of your looting plans.

Shoot Cargo Bots

This one is non-negotiable--you cannot access any of the vaults on World's Edge without obtaining a Vault Key. Vault Keys are only found in two places: freshly-opened Cargo Bots, and death boxes of players who have looted a one. Vault Keys can be obtained no matter what color the Cargo Bot is flashing when it is shot down, but be advised that not every Cargo Bot will have a Vault Key inside. It may take a few tries, and shooting down Cargo Bots may also bring unwanted attention, another good reason to have a full squad around to back you up.

Open a vault

Once you have the Vault Key, book it to the nearest unopened vault (vaults are marked on the map with lock symbols). Make sure no enemies are waiting around the corner to surprise you, then unlock the vault. One of Loba's Black Markets is waiting within; walk up to it, snag your daily diamond (and all the other sweet loot laying around in there), then make your escape…or stick around to ambush unsuspecting enemies.

Once the match is complete, you'll see the diamond in your post-match summary, and one of the three diamonds on the event page will be glowing. While you can only grab one diamond per day, you'll need three to complete the challenge, so be sure to repeat this daily vault-robbing sequence two more times before the event ends.

Rewards for completing the Diamonds in the Snow event.

Loot

Players who collect all three diamonds will receive the following rewards:

5,000 Seasonal Currency, used to purchase exclusive cosmetics in the Seasonal Store

The Rare-tier Sweet 16 Volt SMG weapon skin

What appears to be a Loba-themed badge depicting a wolf's head surrounded by diamonds

The Diamonds in the Snow event runs from June 5 to June 14, so players have plenty of time to go diamond hunting before the event ends. Still, those Cargo Bots can be a bit frustrating, so you may want to get a head start.

Apex Legends Mobile is available for download on iOS and Android.