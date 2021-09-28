How To Clear Game Cache on Xbox Series X|S And Xbox One

The Xbox series of consoles happen to have a few features similar to that of computers, including a cache that the hardware can dig into when it needs quick access to storage. If the cache ever gets full, it can mean reduced efficiency, performance, and speed on a console, slowing down operations to a noticeable degree. The good news is that you can clear your cache, with several methods available for doing so.

Clearing your cache will remove temporary data from your gaming activity, while leaving downloaded games, apps, and entertainment untouched, so you don't have to worry about accidentally deleting that data. Here's how it all works.

How To Clear Xbox Series X|S And Xbox One Cache

How to clear game cache on Xbox: Option 1

The first option is the easiest: A cold restart. Unplug your Xbox console, and leave it like this for at least two minutes before you reinsert the plug. While the console is in this powered down state, press and hold the power button several times.

Once you've plugged the console back in, your cache should be clear and you'll hopefully notice a performance increase.

Option 2

The second option requires clearing the cache through your Xbox menu. Follow these steps:

Press the Xbox button on your controller and go to your Settings menu.

menu. Select Devices and Connections .

. Select the Blu-Ray option.

option. Choose the Persistent Storage option and select Clear.

And that should sort out any lingering performance issues on your Xbox console. For more Xbox guides, check out our features on the best Xbox Series X|S games, the biggest upcoming Xbox exclusives, and the best Xbox One games.