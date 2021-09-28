How To Change Your Xbox Series X|S And Xbox One Gamertag

Whether you're bored or embarrassed by it, changing your gamertag on Xbox can make for some refreshing identity spring-cleaning. One thing to bear in mind is that while your first name-change is free, subsequent changes will cost you $10 each. Here's how your online persona can be changed.

How to change your Xbox Gamertag on PC

Go to the Xbox website and sign into your account from the top-right corner.

In the top right corner of the profile page, click your account name and icon and choose Xbox Profile.

On your profile page, select the Customize option.

Now click on the pencil icon next to your Gamertag, and you'll be taken to a new screen where you can change your profile name, provided that the new handle is available.

How to change your Xbox Gamertag on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One

Sign in to your Xbox console, and select your avatar image.

Select My Profile .

. Now select your current Gamertag.

You'll be taken to a new screen where you can see if your desired Gamertag is available.

Once you've confirmed your choice, congratulations! You have a brand-new handle for online gaming. You may need to sign out and back in again for it to be active, but the process is usually instant on Xbox.

