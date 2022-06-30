In Sea of Thieves, the somewhat randomized character creator goes to great lengths to give each player their own special pirate to play as. Like the game's environments, its pirates are full of life, each with their own builds, faces, and more. It's rare--though not unheard of--for any two pirates to look quite alike because the choices are so abundant. Having said that, some players still seek to learn how to change a pirate's appearance in Sea of Thieves because they don't like the one they previously picked from a carousel of randomized choices. If you'd like to know how to change your pirate in Sea of Thieves, here's a quick guide on the subject.

How to make a new pirate in Sea of Thieves

Though you can customize your pirate's hair, clothes, tattoos, and more to make them your own, their basic attributes like height, weight, face, and other things aren't alterable, at least not in pieces. Each player gets one pirate per account, but you can change your pirate by visiting the Pirate Emporium, either straight from the main menu when you open the game or on any outpost--it's always situated above the Order of Souls' dwellings. You'll just need to look for the blue and gold coin, which is the symbol for Ancient Coins, the game's real-money currency.

Beware the Pirate Emporium. They say many an Ancient Coin have gone in, only to never be seen again.

For 149 Ancient Coins, or about $2, you can purchase a Pirate Appearance Potion, which allows you to re-enter the randomized carousel of new pirates. You'll maintain all of your stats and currency such as Gold and rank, so don't worry about losing those things--this is purely cosmetic. As before, you can cycle through a small rotary of pirates, refreshing at will, or even saving some so they remain an option while you refresh the others.

Once you finally select a new pirate, you'll re-enter the world with your considerable makeover. Your already-earned cosmetics will still be waiting for you, so if you want to dress your new pirate in a particular outfit you liked before, everything will be intact--except you from head to toe, that is.

A completely new pirate won't come free.

If you want to see your pirate with a new look more drastic than an outfit but less permanent than a Pirate Appearance Potion allows, check out the game's costumes, which are full-body outfits that go over your character from top to bottom. Costumes such as the Prehistoric Plunderer, Lionfish, and Barrel Bombadier can give your buccaneer a totally new look that can still be undone at any clothing chest on your ship or on any outpost.

While many costumes are earned in the Plunder Pass or purchased in the Pirate Emporium, you can earn four free costumes just by signing up as an Emissary with the four major companies--Gold Hoarders, Order of Souls, Merchants Alliance, and Reaper's Bones--at any outpost. Visit these merchants and look for the tables next to them to sign up as an Emissary and unlock some free costumes in a matter of seconds.