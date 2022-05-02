How To Buy The Kosatka Submarine In GTA Online

Currently in GTA Online, one of the best money-making methods is by doing the Cayo Perico heists. This particular heist came with the Cayo Perico update, which is considered to be one of the biggest and most impactful in GTA Online's near-decade-long history. Aside from all of the new content, players can partake in the various missions that come with the heist. The most appealing aspect of these missions, excluding the potential earnings, is that players can choose any method to complete them. However, the basis of completing these missions is through unlocking the Kosatka submarine.

The Kosatka was the first submarine introduced in GTA Online and it remains the only one that players can purchase. It's utilized as a base of operations for Cayo Perico missions but can also be used as players see fit. That means when players aren't planning heists, they can take the submarine across the waters surrounding Los Santos.

Below, we'll go over what players need to do to unlock and purchase the Kosatka submarine in GTA Online.

Buying the Kosatka submarine

To first unlock the ability to purchase the submarine, players need to speak with Miguel Madrazo. This is the main NPC associated with the Cayo Perico heists. Players can find him at the new Music Locker location found underneath the Diamond Casino. Once they speak to him, they'll begin preparation for their first Cayo Perico heist.

The Cayo Perico update has been out for years in GTA Online

In order to help Madrazo pull off this heist, players need to purchase the Kosatka submarine. After speaking to Madrazo, Warstock Carry and Cache will now have the submarine for sale. Players can go to their Eyefind browser and then navigate to Warstock's website. From there, it's pretty easy to find the submarine, as it's the only one listed on the website.

As players will see, the Kosatka costs a whopping $2.2 million. While this is by no means the most expensive vehicle in GTA Online, it is quite a bit of cash for a vehicle that won't get seen. Of course, that's also part of the allure that comes with buying a submarine. Players are able to glide across the seafloor to reach a destination, utilize the submarine to help with searching the ocean for treasure, and use it as a base of operations for Cayo Perico heists.

Kosatka submarine in GTA Online

Once players purchase the Kosatka, they will also be able to upgrade it. These upgrades can range from separate vehicles to onboard weapons. One of the most useful upgrades is to purchase the Sparrow helicopter. This made our list of the best helicopters to buy in GTA Online thanks to its association with the submarine. Players can buy both vehicles separately but use them together. The Sparrow will further help players with completing Cayo Perico heists, as they can take off and land it directly on the submarine.

As for other upgrades, the guided missiles are somewhat useful if players need to take out any enemies underwater and the sonar detection is also useful to players who use it correctly. Out of any upgrade, though, we recommend prioritizing the Sparrow over others, as it's the most useful right away. Players will need to shell out another couple of million in cash if they want to fully upgrade the Kosatka in GTA Online.