How To Buy Property In GTA Online

One of the most attractive aspects of GTA Online compared to the regular story mode is the ability to buy all different kinds of property. Owning property is a key part of a player's progression in Los Santos. From CEO offices to penthouses to mansions, there are several options available to players. Customizing these different locations can keep players busy for hours, but most property options actually serve a functional purpose. Players can start heists, run their businesses, and store their vehicles, among many other things.

The main trouble players run into when trying to acquire some type of property is finding where to browse and purchase the various options. Luckily, the process isn't too difficult and only requires a couple of clicks. Here's exactly how to purchase property in GTA Online.

Browsing Dynasty 8

The main website that players need to visit is Dynasty 8. This website is accessible through the player's mobile device or computer in GTA Online. Players need to go to the Eyefind internet browser and then click on the "Money and Services" section. Once they find the Dynasty 8 website, they'll have two options to choose from: Real Estate and Executive. The Real Estate option leads players to a webpage that showcases apartments, garages, and houses while the Executive page has various types of offices for sale.

The Executive section of Dynasty 8

Most players will visit the Real Estate section first, as owning an apartment or house of some kind usually comes before owning a business that needs its own office. If newcomers are searching for a place to call home or store their vehicles, they might be overwhelmed by the prices. It will take some time and serious money before players are able to afford something truly luxurious. Although, if players want a nice kickstart, they can subscribe to GTA+ and receive a free $500,000 every month.

There are a few categories that players will see when trying to purchase a home. The majority of options will be apartments, which are separated into four subcategories: Penthouses, High End, Medium End, and Low End. The Penthouses on Dynasty 8 are all around $1 million each and reside in Eclipse Towers. There are also newer Penthouses available through the Diamond and Casino Resort update. Players can purchase a GTA Online Casino Penthouse, which comes in various styles and can exceed $6 million depending on the player's taste.

Going back to the Dynasty 8 website, players can also select some lesser apartments. The High End options have one story, an attractive interior, and a 10-car garage. As players go down to Medium and Low End apartments, the interiors get worse, the garages reduce in capacity, and the price drops significantly. If players want to separate their apartment and garage, they can buy a lower-end apartment and then purchase a garage separately. Garages are also found on the Dynasty 8 Real Estate website.

Once players are established in GTA Online, they can decide to become a CEO and open up an office to run their business. The offices are browseable in the Executive section of Dynasty 8. Players will need at least $1 million to buy an office and then some extra cash if they want to customize the interior.

The process of actually buying a property on these websites is the same. After players decide on the property they want to purchase, all they need to do is click on the property's box, click "Buy," and then the funds will be subtracted from the player's bank account.

Visiting on-site

If players want to physically see what they're buying instead of browsing on a phone or computer, they can buy a piece of property in person. At the various apartment buildings and offices across Los Santos, there will be for sale signs in front of them. If players approach these signs, a prompt will appear that gives players the option to purchase the property for sale on the spot.

In the end, this process is no different than browsing the web but it does let players see the surroundings of the property they're purchasing.

Buying additional property

For any GTA Online player in the market for smaller pieces of property, they can visit the Maze Bank Foreclosures website. Here, players can browse through different kinds of property, such as nightclubs, bunkers, clubhouses, and more. There's also an option to purchase an aircraft hangar, which players need to purchase if they want to own a plane or jet. Maze Bank Foreclosures works exactly like Dynasty 8, so players shouldn't run into any trouble actually purchasing a piece of property.