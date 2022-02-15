How To Buy And Customize Apartments In Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077's latest update has finally given players a bit more to do with their hard-earned Eddies. Aside from cars, armor, and weapons, players can have V invest their cash in real estate by purchasing a new apartment or renovating their own. Getting your own apartment redone or picking out a new pad for V is as simple as logging onto a computer and having a ton of Eddies in your account. Here's how you can buy and customize apartments in Cyberpunk 2077.

Use the computer in your apartment

Head to V's computer and go to the EZEstates page to start buying new apartments.

Beginning your latest real estate escapades in Cyberpunk 2077 starts simply. Head to V's apartment, which can be found in Watson's Megabuilding H10, and hop on the computer. From there, select the net tab and then select the EZEstates website. You'll be brought straight to a webpage showing off apartments that you can purchase for yourself.

In total, there are four extra apartments players can purchase, each with a unique interior and price tag. The cheapest apartment in Cyberpunk 2077 is in Northside, close to V's usual apartment, and costs 5,000 Eddies. For 15,000 Eddies, players can get an apartment in Japantown that offers a slicker, more refined atmosphere.

If you have a lot of cash to spend, the last two apartments available in Cyberpunk 2077 are for you. 40,000 Eddies can get you a high-end apartment located in Glen, while a massive 55,000 Eddies can net you a home located high above the Night City skyline.

A home of your own

Apartments can be customized with six different makeovers.

While getting the keys to a swanky apartment is nice, making the place your own is even better. You can renovate any apartment you purchase by heading to the makeover tab on the EZEstates website. There are four renovations you can purchase in total, each costing just 10,000 Eddies. However, you can't makeover an apartment from anywhere. Instead, you have to be at the apartment you want to renovate to give it a new look.

Apartment renovations aren't massive overhauls to V's living space though. They're simple palette swaps, changing out the primary and secondary colors of the apartment for something new. Some styles add a bit more flair with extra patterns such as leopard print, but don't expect any new furniture to be added to your pad.

If you're less of a homebody and more of a road warrior, be sure to check our guide on how to find Cyberpunk 2077's most iconic vehicles, including the game's Porsche 911.