How To Avoid Zombie Bites In Project Zomboid

Just about anything can kill you in Project Zomboid, but nine times out of 10, it's going to be a zombie. If you're not mobbed by a group of them, one is going to bite you, and that's a death sentence. Thankfully, injuries like that are somewhat rare and will only happen if you're careless around the undead. Still, there are a few good ways to avoid getting bitten altogether.

Be aware of your surroundings

First thing's first, a zombie can't bite you if it can't get close to you. It's as simple as that, but sometimes, the undead will be able to surprise you. Never let a zombie sneak up on you from behind, where they're much more likely to take a bite out of you. Likewise, if you're exploring a new building and think most of it is clear, it probably isn't. Treat every closed door like there's a zombie on the other side because chances are that there is.

Anything can be on the other side of a door, so prepare yourself.

If you're really worried about zombies sneaking up on you be sure to take the keen hearing skill when you build your character, which gives your character an increased perception radius.

Bundle up

Like just about everything else in Project Zomboid, the solution to avoiding zombie bites can also be common sense. If you don't want a zombie to bite you, don't show too much skin. Wearing shorts, tank tops, or no clothes at all greatly increases your chances of not just getting bitten, but also taking all kinds of damage.

Wear a full set of clothes whenever you can to prevent early deaths.

When your clothes get beat up be sure to loot some new threads from a zombie or a nearby house. Likewise, make sure that every part of your body is covered up, including your hands and head. A bike helmet or even balaclava can keep life-threatening injuries at bay.

Is there a cure for zombie bites in Project Zomboid?

The short answer is no. Unless you or the owner of the server you're playing in turned the setting off, bites are 100% fatal every time. If you get bit, that's it, game over. Over the course of the next few days, your character is going to get sick, anxious, and eventually keel over before joining the undead.

Of course, there are a couple of "cures" for zombification, but they're not what you're looking for. The first is a delicious bleach smoothie, topped off with some bleach, and just a sprinkling of bleach that nicely accents the bleach. Yes, drinking bleach in Project Zomboid will kill your character, but inevitably, they are going to die anyway.

For anyone playing on a multiplayer server, there's a much more dignified way to go. Get your friends together to beat on you before you have a chance to come back as a zombie and eat them. It's really one last act of kindness before you leave the world.

If you're just getting started in Project Zomboid be sure to check out our guide on surviving the game's first day.