How The Games Industry Is Supporting Ukraine

After weeks of escalating tensions, Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine has begun, with millions of innocent people potentially in harm's way. Eastern Europe is home to numerous game development studios in places like Ukraine and Poland, and it didn't take long for many in the industry to denounce Russia's aggressive acts and call on the games industry at large to support both Ukraine's military and civilians. Here are some of the ways the game industry is seeking to help Ukraine, and what you can do to help.

11 bit studios

This War of Mine developer 11 bit studios is donating all proceeds from sales of the anti-war game over the next week to the Ukrainian Red Cross, calling for "players and developers together" to do everything they can to support victims of the war in Ukraine.

GSC World

Stalker 2 developer GSC World, which is based in Ukraine, called on the gaming industry at large, including players, to donate to a fund to help aid the Ukrainian Armed Forces, stating that "Through pain, death, war, fear and inhuman cruelty, Ukraine will persevere. As it always does."

CD Projekt Red And GOG

The recent invasion on Ukraine, our friends and neighbours, left us shocked and outraged.

In solidarity with all victims of this act of aggression, the CD PROJEKT Group has decided to support humanitarian aid efforts by donating 1 million PLN to the @PAH_org (1/2) — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) February 25, 2022

Polish-based developer CD Projekt Red, creators of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, pledged to donate 1 million PLN (about $240,00 USD) to the Polish humanitarian group Polska Akcja Humanitarna. CD Projekt also owns the GOG digital storefront, where it will be donating profits from the sale of games like This War of Mine and Slipways to charities chosen by each game's respective developers.

Bungie

Our hearts are with our friends and families affected by the events in Ukraine.

We will be donating 100% of the proceeds of the first 48 hours of our Game2Give drive to humanitarian aid efforts in response to ongoing conflict. — Bungie (@Bungie) February 25, 2022

Destiny developer Bungie is no stranger to humanitarian efforts, and the studio pledged to donate 100% of the proceeds from the first 48 hours of its Game2Give charity drive to humanitarian aid organizations, stating that developers at the studios' "hearts are with our friends and families affected by the events in Ukraine." Players that donate certain amounts can unlock unique emblems, emotes, and even a ship in Destiny 2.

If you're looking for ways to help, we've assembled a list of humanitarian organizations like the Ukrainian Red Cross and Unicef you can donate to, which will help provide urgent supplies, medical care, and more to Ukrainians in need.