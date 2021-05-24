Xur Location Amazon Prime Day Info NFT CHARLIE Trials Rewards Iron Banner Quest 411 Fortnite Sandcastle

How Payday Studio Starbreeze Turned Things Around

After a disastrous few years, Payday developer Starbreeze Studios has managed to turn its fortunes around.

By on

1 Comments

Starbreeze Studios was in a perilous position several years ago, as it branched into publishing, acquired multiple studios, and planned to develop its own virtual reality headset resulted in company behind Payday spreading itself too thin. With Overkill's The Walking Dead proving to be a financially and critically disastrous game, accusations of insider trading that resulted in a police raid, Starbreeze was facing insolvency by the end of 2018.

Since then, the company has dramatically reversed its fortunes thanks to a period of reconstruction that gave it the chance to pay off debts and refocus its efforts to once again become profitable. And it's largely thanks to Payday 2 that Starbreeze is on the road to recovery.

Click To Unmute
  1. Psychonauts is still amazing 16 years Later
  2. Revisiting Mass Effect's Many Controversies
  3. Remembering Perfect Dark - A Sci-Fi Fueled Goldeneye
  4. Overwatch 2 Push Gameplay Reveal - Rome (5v5)
  5. Overwatch 2 | PvP New Maps and Changes Livestream
  6. Overwatch 2 Monte Carlo Map & Gameplay Reveal
  7. Firearms Expert Reacts To Team Fortress 2’s Guns
  8. Scarlet Nexus - Yuito Full Demo Playthrough
  9. Scarlet Nexus - Kasane Full Demo Playthrough
  10. Apex Pros Show Why You Need To Pick Octane
  11. BOTW's Absurd Glitch That No One Talks About
  12. SCARLET NEXUS – Xbox Demo Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Payday 2 - Nintendo Switch Trailer

"We have some awesome people who have been with the Payday IP throughout its lifecycle who are still with us, but it feels like a new company, a startup, and we're really keen on getting [back on top]," new CEO Tobias Sjögren said to GamesIndustry.Biz. "And when we look at how Payday 2 is performing and how many people play it on a daily basis, I think we're already there."

Payday 2 has a healthy audience on Steam, and has retained those numbers with premium seasonal and free content. As the game keeps Starbreeze afloat and edging closer to once again being in the black--quarterly losses are shrinking steadily--the company is focusing on Payday 3 which is being designed with longevity in mind.

"Obviously Payday 3 is going to be [ongoing] and that plays into one of our key strengths at Starbreeze," Sjögren said. "We're good at managing a community and building a game that can be monetized over time. I definitely think Payday 3 will stay true to that part of the experience, but also it needs to change with the times and we have a lot of insights and understanding of what we need to do to be relevant when we release this, ten years after Payday 2."

Other factors such as Starbreeze paying off most of its creditors by the end of 2020 and securing a €50 million publishing deal for Payday 3 with Koch Media have also helped with the company's recovery path, as it continues to work towards a 2023 release for Payday 3. "That time is what you need to make a game good," added Sjögren

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Payday 2
Payday 3
PC
PlayStation 4
Xbox One
Nintendo Switch
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)