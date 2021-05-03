How Many Pokemon Are In New Pokemon Snap?
The new Switch spin-off features more than 200 Pokemon to photograph; here's the full list.
New Pokemon Snap features a ton of Pokemon to photograph in their natural habitats. While the full Pokedex isn't represented in the game, the Switch spin-off boasts a nice selection of Pokemon taken across all eight generations of the series, from old favorites like Caterpie and Pikachu to more recent pocket monsters like Grookey and Scorbunny.
How Many Pokemon Are In New Pokemon Snap?
New Pokemon Snap features 214 Pokemon in total. As previously mentioned, the Pokemon are pulled from across all eight generations of the series' history, so you'll find monsters from the original Red and Blue versions all the way to the series' latest mainline installments, Sword and Shield.
37 Minutes of Resident Evil Village PC Demo Gameplay Why LMGs Usually Suck In COD & FPS Games Apex Legends Legacy: Valkyrie & New Arena Mode | Livestream 48 Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild Mass Effect Lore: Krogan And The Genophage Firearms Expert Reacts To Fallout: New Vegas’ Guns New Pokémon Snap - What To Do If You're Stuck Hot Wheels Unleashed - Official Skyscraper Unveil Trailer 16 Minutes of Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart Gameplay | Sony State of Play Among Us PlayStation Announcement Trailer | Sony State of Play Subnautica: Below Zero Trailer | State of Play PlayStation State of Play | April 29th 2021
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
As in the original Nintendo 64 game, many of the Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap can be spotted right out in the open as you travel through the game's different levels, but you'll need to get creative with the tools at your disposal to discover some of them. Certain Pokemon will only emerge from their hiding places if you use the scan function or lure them out with
apples fluffruit, for instance, so you'll need to make liberal use of both if you're hoping to fill out your Photodex.
Research levels also play a part in the Pokemon you encounter. As you raise a course's research level, new Pokemon will start to appear. Monsters may also vary depending on the time of day, so you'll need to revisit islands multiple times and increase their research level to discover all the Pokemon there are to find. You can see the full list of Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap below.
- 001 Vivillon
- 002 Pichu
- 003 Grookey
- 004 Scorbunny
- 005 Bouffalant
- 006 Pidgeot
- 007 Tangrowth
- 008 Emolga
- 009 Wurmple
- 010 Murkrow
- 011 Caterpie
- 012 Heracross
- 013 Pinsir
- 014 Dodrio
- 015 Ducklett
- 016 Swanna
- 017 Bidoof
- 018 Taillow
- 019 Torterra
- 020 Magikarp
- 021 Hoothoot
- 022 Comfey
- 023 Florges
- 024 Combee
- 025 Vespiquen
- 026 Sylveon
- 027 Shaymin
- 028 Meganium
- 029 Eevee
- 030 Pikachu
- 031 Cutiefly
- 032 Bunnelby
- 033 Scoutland
- 034 Starly
- 035 Meowth
- 036 Audino
- 037 Rattata
- 038 Trubbish
- 039 Sudowoodo
- 040 Dedenne
- 041 Aipom
- 042 Bounsweet
- 043 Metapod
- 044 Beautifly
- 045 Arbok
- 046 Yanmega
- 047 Pikipek
- 048 Toucannon
- 049 Ariados
- 050 Morelull
- 051 Slaking
- 052 Venusaur
- 053 Liepard
- 054 Wooper
- 055 Quagsire
- 056 Swampert
- 057 Ledian
- 058 Sobble
- 059 Leafeon
- 060 Mew
- 061 Trevenant
- 062 Espurr
- 063 Shiftry
- 064 Kecleon
- 065 Deerling
- 066 Sawsbuck
- 067 Unfezant
- 068 Drampa
- 069 Pancham
- 070 Bulbasaur
- 071 Serperior
- 072 Applin
- 073 Bewear
- 074 Gardevoir
- 075 Ninetales
- 076 Lotad
- 077 Espeon
- 078 Celebi
- 079 Milotic
- 080 Wingull
- 081 Exeggutor
- 082 Crabrawler
- 083 Drifblim
- 084 Zangoose
- 085 Seviper
- 086 Bellossom
- 087 Inkay
- 088 Pyukumuku
- 089 Machamp
- 090 Stunfisk
- 091 Octillery
- 092 Corsola
- 093 Finneon
- 094 Clamperl
- 095 Primarina
- 096 Raichu
- 097 Sandygast
- 098 Sharpedo
- 099 Squirtle
- 100 Blastoise
- 101 Lapras
- 102 Mantine
- 103 Pelipper
- 104 Wailord
- 105 Mareanie
- 106 Vaporeon
- 107 Manaphy
- 108 Luvdisc
- 109 Alomomola
- 110 Wailmer
- 111 Cradily
- 112 Lumineon
- 113 Qwilfish
- 114 Clawitzer
- 115 Tentacruel
- 116 Chinchou
- 117 Lanturn
- 118 Starmie
- 119 Frillish
- 120 Golisopod
- 121 Lugia
- 122 Wishiwashi
- 123 Skorupi
- 124 Cacnea
- 125 Sandshrew
- 126 Trapinch
- 127 Flygon
- 128 Kangaskhan
- 129 Mandibuzz
- 130 Minior
- 131 Silicobra
- 132 Torchic
- 133 Heliolisk
- 134 Lycanroc
- 135 Hippowdon
- 136 Tyranitar
- 137 Onix
- 138 Altaria
- 139 Shinx
- 140 Luxray
- 141 Talonflame
- 142 Monferno
- 143 Aerodactyl
- 144 Tyrantrum
- 145 Graveler
- 146 Archeops
- 147 Slugma
- 148 Torkoal
- 149 Charmander
- 150 Charizard
- 151 Typhlosion
- 152 Flareon
- 153 Ho-Oh
- 154 Volcarona
- 155 Furret
- 156 Cubchoo
- 157 Beartic
- 158 Mightyena
- 159 Weavile
- 160 Braviary
- 161 Swinub
- 162 Mamoswine
- 163 Skarmory
- 164 Sandslash
- 165 Abomasnow
- 166 Vulpix
- 167 Delibird
- 168 Snom
- 169 Frosmoth
- 170 Crabominable
- 171 Snorunt
- 172 Glalie
- 173 Froslass
- 174 Jynx
- 175 Spheal
- 176 Piplup
- 177 Vanilluxe
- 178 Avalugg
- 179 Dewgong
- 180 Aurorus
- 181 Glaceon
- 182 Suicune
- 183 Crobat
- 184 Joltik
- 185 Geodude
- 186 Carbink
- 187 Gengar
- 188 Noibat
- 189 Pumpkaboo
- 190 Croagunk
- 191 Drifloon
- 192 Clefairy
- 193 Sableye
- 194 Rampardos
- 195 Hydreigon
- 197 Mawile
- 198 Jolteon
- 199 Diancie
- 200 Steelix
- 201 Houndoom
- 202 Eldegoss
- 203 Natu
- 204 Absol
- 205 Salandit
- 206 Noivern
- 207 Woobat
- 208 Sigilyph
- 209 Beheeyem
- 210 Golurk
- 211 Chandelure
- 212 Umbreon
- 213 Jirachi
- 214 Xerneas
New Pokemon Snap launched on Nintendo Switch on April 30. Before you dive into the new photography game, be sure to check out the . We've also put together a guide on if you find yourself unsure of how to progress.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation