New Pokemon Snap features a ton of Pokemon to photograph in their natural habitats. While the full Pokedex isn't represented in the game, the Switch spin-off boasts a nice selection of Pokemon taken across all eight generations of the series, from old favorites like Caterpie and Pikachu to more recent pocket monsters like Grookey and Scorbunny.

How Many Pokemon Are In New Pokemon Snap?

New Pokemon Snap features 214 Pokemon in total. As previously mentioned, the Pokemon are pulled from across all eight generations of the series' history, so you'll find monsters from the original Red and Blue versions all the way to the series' latest mainline installments, Sword and Shield.

As in the original Nintendo 64 game, many of the Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap can be spotted right out in the open as you travel through the game's different levels, but you'll need to get creative with the tools at your disposal to discover some of them. Certain Pokemon will only emerge from their hiding places if you use the scan function or lure them out with apples fluffruit, for instance, so you'll need to make liberal use of both if you're hoping to fill out your Photodex.

Research levels also play a part in the Pokemon you encounter. As you raise a course's research level, new Pokemon will start to appear. Monsters may also vary depending on the time of day, so you'll need to revisit islands multiple times and increase their research level to discover all the Pokemon there are to find. You can see the full list of Pokemon in New Pokemon Snap below.

001 Vivillon

Vivillon 002 Pichu

Pichu 003 Grookey

Grookey 004 Scorbunny

Scorbunny 005 Bouffalant

Bouffalant 006 Pidgeot

Pidgeot 007 Tangrowth

Tangrowth 008 Emolga

Emolga 009 Wurmple

Wurmple 010 Murkrow

Murkrow 011 Caterpie

Caterpie 012 Heracross

Heracross 013 Pinsir

Pinsir 014 Dodrio

Dodrio 015 Ducklett

Ducklett 016 Swanna

Swanna 017 Bidoof

Bidoof 018 Taillow

Taillow 019 Torterra

Torterra 020 Magikarp

Magikarp 021 Hoothoot

Hoothoot 022 Comfey

Comfey 023 Florges

Florges 024 Combee

Combee 025 Vespiquen

Vespiquen 026 Sylveon

Sylveon 027 Shaymin

Shaymin 028 Meganium

Meganium 029 Eevee

Eevee 030 Pikachu

Pikachu 031 Cutiefly

Cutiefly 032 Bunnelby

Bunnelby 033 Scoutland

Scoutland 034 Starly

Starly 035 Meowth

Meowth 036 Audino

Audino 037 Rattata

Rattata 038 Trubbish

Trubbish 039 Sudowoodo

Sudowoodo 040 Dedenne

Dedenne 041 Aipom

Aipom 042 Bounsweet

Bounsweet 043 Metapod

Metapod 044 Beautifly

Beautifly 045 Arbok

Arbok 046 Yanmega

Yanmega 047 Pikipek

Pikipek 048 Toucannon

Toucannon 049 Ariados

Ariados 050 Morelull

Morelull 051 Slaking

Slaking 052 Venusaur

Venusaur 053 Liepard

Liepard 054 Wooper

Wooper 055 Quagsire

Quagsire 056 Swampert

Swampert 057 Ledian

Ledian 058 Sobble

Sobble 059 Leafeon

Leafeon 060 Mew

Mew 061 Trevenant

Trevenant 062 Espurr

Espurr 063 Shiftry

Shiftry 064 Kecleon

Kecleon 065 Deerling

Deerling 066 Sawsbuck

Sawsbuck 067 Unfezant

Unfezant 068 Drampa

Drampa 069 Pancham

Pancham 070 Bulbasaur

Bulbasaur 071 Serperior

Serperior 072 Applin

Applin 073 Bewear

Bewear 074 Gardevoir

Gardevoir 075 Ninetales

Ninetales 076 Lotad

Lotad 077 Espeon

Espeon 078 Celebi

Celebi 079 Milotic

Milotic 080 Wingull

Wingull 081 Exeggutor

Exeggutor 082 Crabrawler

Crabrawler 083 Drifblim

Drifblim 084 Zangoose

Zangoose 085 Seviper

Seviper 086 Bellossom

Bellossom 087 Inkay

Inkay 088 Pyukumuku

Pyukumuku 089 Machamp

Machamp 090 Stunfisk

Stunfisk 091 Octillery

Octillery 092 Corsola

Corsola 093 Finneon

Finneon 094 Clamperl

Clamperl 095 Primarina

Primarina 096 Raichu

Raichu 097 Sandygast

Sandygast 098 Sharpedo

Sharpedo 099 Squirtle

Squirtle 100 Blastoise

Blastoise 101 Lapras

Lapras 102 Mantine

Mantine 103 Pelipper

Pelipper 104 Wailord

Wailord 105 Mareanie

Mareanie 106 Vaporeon

Vaporeon 107 Manaphy

Manaphy 108 Luvdisc

Luvdisc 109 Alomomola

Alomomola 110 Wailmer

Wailmer 111 Cradily

Cradily 112 Lumineon

Lumineon 113 Qwilfish

Qwilfish 114 Clawitzer

Clawitzer 115 Tentacruel

Tentacruel 116 Chinchou

Chinchou 117 Lanturn

Lanturn 118 Starmie

Starmie 119 Frillish

Frillish 120 Golisopod

Golisopod 121 Lugia

Lugia 122 Wishiwashi

Wishiwashi 123 Skorupi

Skorupi 124 Cacnea

Cacnea 125 Sandshrew

Sandshrew 126 Trapinch

Trapinch 127 Flygon

Flygon 128 Kangaskhan

Kangaskhan 129 Mandibuzz

Mandibuzz 130 Minior

Minior 131 Silicobra

Silicobra 132 Torchic

Torchic 133 Heliolisk

Heliolisk 134 Lycanroc

Lycanroc 135 Hippowdon

Hippowdon 136 Tyranitar

Tyranitar 137 Onix

Onix 138 Altaria

Altaria 139 Shinx

Shinx 140 Luxray

Luxray 141 Talonflame

Talonflame 142 Monferno

Monferno 143 Aerodactyl

Aerodactyl 144 Tyrantrum

Tyrantrum 145 Graveler

Graveler 146 Archeops

Archeops 147 Slugma

Slugma 148 Torkoal

Torkoal 149 Charmander

Charmander 150 Charizard

Charizard 151 Typhlosion

Typhlosion 152 Flareon

Flareon 153 Ho-Oh

Ho-Oh 154 Volcarona

Volcarona 155 Furret

Furret 156 Cubchoo

Cubchoo 157 Beartic

Beartic 158 Mightyena

Mightyena 159 Weavile

Weavile 160 Braviary

Braviary 161 Swinub

Swinub 162 Mamoswine

Mamoswine 163 Skarmory

Skarmory 164 Sandslash

Sandslash 165 Abomasnow

Abomasnow 166 Vulpix

Vulpix 167 Delibird

Delibird 168 Snom

Snom 169 Frosmoth

Frosmoth 170 Crabominable

Crabominable 171 Snorunt

Snorunt 172 Glalie

Glalie 173 Froslass

Froslass 174 Jynx

Jynx 175 Spheal

Spheal 176 Piplup

Piplup 177 Vanilluxe

Vanilluxe 178 Avalugg

Avalugg 179 Dewgong

Dewgong 180 Aurorus

Aurorus 181 Glaceon

Glaceon 182 Suicune

Suicune 183 Crobat

Crobat 184 Joltik

Joltik 185 Geodude

Geodude 186 Carbink

Carbink 187 Gengar

Gengar 188 Noibat

Noibat 189 Pumpkaboo

Pumpkaboo 190 Croagunk

Croagunk 191 Drifloon

Drifloon 192 Clefairy

Clefairy 193 Sableye

Sableye 194 Rampardos

Rampardos 195 Hydreigon

Hydreigon 197 Mawile

Mawile 198 Jolteon

Jolteon 199 Diancie

Diancie 200 Steelix

Steelix 201 Houndoom

Houndoom 202 Eldegoss

Eldegoss 203 Natu

Natu 204 Absol

Absol 205 Salandit

Salandit 206 Noivern

Noivern 207 Woobat

Woobat 208 Sigilyph

Sigilyph 209 Beheeyem

Beheeyem 210 Golurk

Golurk 211 Chandelure

Chandelure 212 Umbreon

Umbreon 213 Jirachi

Jirachi 214 Xerneas