How Long Is Kirby And The Forgotten Land?

If you're picking up Kirby and the Forgotten Land this weekend, you might be wondering how long it will take you to get through the charming adventure. With more than 30 mainline stages and even more optional side content, Kirby and the Forgotten Land is the puffball's lengthiest game yet. There's much to see and do in the first 3D Kirby platformer, so you rest assured knowing that you likely won't breeze through it.

How long to beat Kirby and the Forgotten Land?

I completed Kirby and the Forgotten Land's mainline story, Treasure Road stages, and post-game content in about 15 hours. My save file is currently at 80% with around 18 hours of play. It's worth noting here that I made a point of completing the Treasure Road time trials--which can be tricky--alongside the mainline missions in each world before moving onto the next world.

Players who focus purely on the mainline missions could finish Kirby and the Forgotten Land in 5-10 hours. That said, rushing through the game like that would lessen the experience considerably. You have to complete Treasure Road stages in order to acquire Rare Stones that can be used to level up Kirby's signature Copy abilities. Copy ability evolutions are a big part of Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

Completionists who want their save file to hit 100% could spend 25 hours or more inside the Forgotten Land. Each mainline level has multiple optional objectives to find in order to save additional Waddle Dees. Though I played for roughly 20 hours, I still have 70 hidden Waddle Dees to find.

GameSpot's Kirby and the Forgotten Land review rewarded the new Nintendo Switch exclusive a 9/10. "Kirby and the Forgotten Land is one of those games that's hard to play without constantly having a silly smile on your face," I wrote. "It's far more than just a cute and charming platformer with colorful visuals, though. This is one of the best platformers on Nintendo Switch thanks to its brilliantly designed stages and a dynamic arsenal of abilities that consistently shake up the moment-to-moment platforming and action."

