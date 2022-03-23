How Long Is Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

Borderlands games have traditionally been lengthy adventures, each one capable of consuming dozens of hours of your time, and standalone spin-off Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is no different. Like its source material, Wonderlands offers more than just its core campaign set in the tabletop world of Bunkers & Badasses, as you'll be able to take a detour along the way and engage in some side quests. So how much time can you expect to pour into the game to reach the end credits?

How long to beat Tiny Tina's Wonderlands?

In my own playthrough, I finished the main campaign for Tiny Tina's Wonderlands in 14 hours, having played the game on normal. As an action-RPG, Wonderlands requires you to keep your character leveled up for the challenges that lie ahead and that resulted in me engaging in a few side quests to ensure that I was powerful enough to slay dragons, goblins, and at least one angry skeleton pirate boss. If the game is too challenging on its default difficulty mode, you can opt for an easier mode at any point in the game that lets you take 15% less damage while dealing 15% more damage to enemies.

Alternatively, you can increase the challenge by selecting Wonderlands' hard mode, and after you've completed the campaign, you can further increase the difficulty by activating Chaos Mode. This option buffs enemy health and damage output, and is unlocked one level at a time from inside the Chaos Chamber.

The Chaos Chamber itself provides a roguelike-influenced experience that you can run through after the main campaign has ended. Similar to other games in the genre, you'll face escalating odds, choose from skills that can hinder you while providing extra loot incentives, and replay a boss fight right at the end. Each run should take 20-30 minutes on average, but more challenging gauntlets can be attempted if you're brave enough.

Finally, there are a healthy number of side quests that you can play through. Some of these missions will be locked behind locations that you have yet to visit, but if you wait until after you've completed the campaign, that won't be a problem. Side quest lengths vary from mission to mission, with some of the longer adventures easily taking up an hour of your time to complete. Others are more digestible and can be finished in around 15-30 minutes, although there's no telling just how long one of these missions is going to be when you first start them.

In our Tiny Tina's Wonderlands review, we scored the game 7/10 and remarked about how it provided a fun fantasy experience within the familiar framework of the Borderlands 3 gameplay loop.