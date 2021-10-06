Metroid Dread is the first new, totally original side-scrolling Metroid game in many years. It also marks the first new game in the series to arrive on Nintendo Switch, and one that serves as the culmination of the Metroid series' story to date. But just how long is Metroid Dread, and what can you expect from the journey?

How long does it take to beat Metroid Dread?

You can expect it to take 7-9 hours to complete Metroid Dread on your first playthrough, making it longer than Fusion and Zero Mission but shorter than Samus Returns. As with any metroidvania game, that time can vary wildly depending on a few factors--namely, how often you get lost or stuck on a boss, and how much time you spend hunting down upgrades, of which there are many in Dread.

Two of us at GameSpot clocked in at just under nine hours, while another finished in just six and a half (show-off). We also managed a subsequent playthrough in about four hours, but that was only possible on a second attempt when we already knew how boss fights worked and where we needed to go through the course of the game.

Even in the nine-hour playthroughs, at most we only managed to collect 49% of the available items. If you're interested in hunting down every last secret, you can expect the experience to last several more hours at least.

So in short, Dread may not be quite as long as Samus Returns, but you're still in store for a pretty meaty adventure on your first go-through. And if you're looking for more of a challenge, completing the game unlocks Hard mode, which doesn't hesitate to kick your ass.

In our Metroid Dread review, we scored the game an 8/10, writing, "More than anything else, Metroid Dread feels like going back to a place of comfort after a long time away. Though the gameplay is refined and new features have been added to the mix, Dread sticks closely to the formula of its predecessors. In the end, for longtime fans like myself, that's probably for the best. There's nothing to dread here. We're home again."

If you're looking to pick up the game, be sure to check out our Metroid Dread preorder guide that runs down the various bonuses and editions that are available.