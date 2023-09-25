How Close Are We To Cyberpunk 2077's Cyberware Augmentations In Real Life?

High-tech body modifications are common in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, from vision-upgrading ocular implants to body armor that's seamlessly implanted under the skin. In a new episode of The Real History Of, Dave Klein looks at advancements in real medical science, to see if it might be possible to have real-life cyberware one day.

In Cyberpunk 2077 lore, cybernetic implants are common, with people using technology to augment themselves for work, lifestyle reasons, or to make themselves tougher to take on in a fight. In game, the cyberware system is one of the best ways to upgrade and customise your character, whether you're building a brawler with enhancements to strength and durability, or using implants that give you an advantage when it comes to stealth or hacking.

In the real world, Klein explains, humans have been creating artificial implants or prostheses for thousands of years, beginning with rudimentary false eyes and wooden dentures. Today, higher tech robotic prostheses are being developed, with some even linking in to the brain to be controlled like an organic limb would.

Probably one of the biggest differences between our world and Cyberpunk 2077's is that most medical prostheses and implanted devices are used reactively to restore a level of regular function, rather than enhancing a body to superhuman levels. There are some exceptions however--the military has long experimented with powered exoskeletons to enhance human strength and endurance, while the body hacking community are known to experiment with more unusual body mods for both practical and aesthetic reasons.

Check out the video above for more, running through all systems of the human body that Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to upgrade. In real life medical science, we're definitely closer to some styles of cyberware than others.

Cyberpunk 2077 just received a major new update with the massive Phantom Liberty expansion, which includes an updated cyberware system with even more for intrepid body hackers to play around with. Check out our Phantom Liberty guides hub for more.