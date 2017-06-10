How Can Sony, Microsoft, And Nintendo Win E3 2017?

Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo are once again facing a tough challenge at E3 2017. With each company competing to win over the hearts of the gaming community, it's clear that each need to bring its A-game news and announcements. With our anticipation for the upcoming press conferences building, we've begun to discuss upon what each company needs to do to win this year's big event.

Below you can find a series of features detailing our thoughts and beliefs over what the big three need to do to win this year's E3.

How Can Sony Win At E3 2017

With E3 right around the corner, there's a number of possibilities for what the creators of the PlayStation brand can do to succeed at the show. After the positive buzz from their reveals of Death Stranding, God of War, and Insomniac Games' Spider-Man, it has clearly shown that their first party support for PS4 is solid. Though despite the solid momentum Sony has generated after two successful conferences, there's still plenty of room for improvement in how they can still remain on top of their E3 game. With their main competitor in Microsoft ready to show off their new hardware, the Playstation brand will need some significant groundswell in order to stay ahead of the pack. To find out how we think Sony needs to do to win E3 2017, check out our in-depth feature. -- [How Can Sony Win E3 2017]

How Can Microsoft Win At E3 2017

With the Scorpio readying for its launch this holiday season, there's still some skepticism in the air about Microsoft after some rather disappointing cancellations and lukewarm reception to their first party content. Still, Microsoft can do a lot to switch things up, and with the conference just around the corner, now is a good time to reveal what else they've got up their sleeve. To find out how we think Microsoft needs to do to win E3 2017, check out our in-depth feature. -- [How Can Microsoft Win E3 2017]

How Can Nintendo Win E3 2017

This year's E3 is shaping up to be an exciting one for Nintendo, seeing as the company just launched the Switch three months ago. While the console has been selling incredibly well and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an utter masterpiece, it's still in dire need of more big software to keep its steadily increasing audience interested. And with so many gamers out there still skeptical about the Switch, the company needs to offer a solid showing if it wants to convince them to jump aboard. But what does the company need to do exactly at this year's show to win over both camps? To find out how we think Nintendo needs to do to win E3 2017, check out our in-depth feature. -- [How Can Nintendo Win E3 2017]