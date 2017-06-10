How Can Nintendo Win E3 2017?

This year's E3 is shaping up to be an exciting one for Nintendo, seeing as the company just launched the Switch three months ago. While the console has been selling incredibly well and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is an utter masterpiece, it's still in dire need of more big software to keep its steadily increasing audience interested. And with so many gamers out there still skeptical about the Switch, the company needs to offer a solid showing if it wants to convince them to jump aboard. But what does the company need to do exactly at this year's show to win over both camps? Here's what our editors think the company needs to distinguish itself among the competition.

Smash Bros. For Switch | Eddie Makuch, Associate Editor

The Smash Bros. series is one of Nintendo's biggest and best, and the company could fill out the Nintendo Switch's pipeline of exciting titles by revealing a Switch port of the Wii U game. It could be something like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, featuring some gameplay refinements and updates, along with bundled DLC and something cool and new like a crossover character or new features. Nintendo's Reggie Fils-Aime has said fans can expect all of Nintendo's major franchises to eventually show up on Switch. So it's more a matter of when, not if, and E3 seems like a good time to officially announce Smash Bros. for Switch.

And Bring Back Metroid or F-Zero | Tamoor Hussain, UK Editor

Building off the Smash Bros. suggestion, Nintendo needs to strike while the iron is hot. Thanks to the acclaim that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe--as well as the system itself--have received, there are a lot of eyes on Switch. This means now is the time for Nintendo to go for the hard sell and bring out the other big franchises synonymous with the company and its platforms. Sure, we have Super Mario Odyssey on the way, but if Nintendo really wants to reignite fan passion, it needs to show off a new Metroid or F-Zero: the games that fans have been desperate for, the ones that will have them giddy with excitement. People buy Nintendo platforms for first-party titles, and although the Switch looks like it's collecting a good mixture of indie and AAA third-party games, Nintendo's internal developers need to show off what they can do on the system.

A Strong Lineup Of Independent Games | Michael Higham, Associate Editor

Skepticism of the Switch's functionality was resolved after its release; docking it to play on a TV and taking it on the go works seamlessly. But critical eyes are still set on the console's lineup of games. The platform is ripe for smaller indie titles to thrive (like Snipperclips) or enjoy a second life (like Shovel Knight and Binding of Isaac). Nintendo flaunted that over 60 independent games would be released on the Switch in 2017, but how will they follow up on that in the future?

We're confident in Nintendo's ability to deliver the meatier first-party titles, as we saw with Zelda: Breath of the Wild and expect from Super Mario Odyssey. But that strong core needs to be bolstered by great independent games that can also provide diverse types of experiences. It'll help fill the gaps between bigger releases and provide the Switch with consistent, lasting appeal beyond 2017.

Port More Wii U Games To Switch | Matt Espineli, Associate Editor

While Wii U had a relatively solid lineup of exclusives--like Xenoblade Chronicles X, Bayonetta 2, Super Mario Maker, and Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE--there still exists a bunch of people who never got the chance to play any of them. With so many high-quality exclusives in Nintendo's Wii U library, the company would be leaving money on the table if it didn't port some of them over to the Switch, especially considering the high volume of non-Wii U owners the console has obtained since its launch. We've already received a fantastic definitive edition of Mario Kart 8 for the Switch, and we've gotten a port of Lego City Undercover, which was the first Lego game exclusively published by Nintendo for Wii U. If Nintendo can secure more ports or even definitive remasters of Wii U games for Switch, it'll not only introduce its Switch owners to some great games from its recent past, but also buy itself more time as it produces newer games to better round out the console's library. Come on, who doesn't want to play Wind Waker HD or Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker on Switch? Nintendo, make it happen!

And Fix The Virtual Console | Justin Haywald, Managing Editor

Along with bringing over some digital titles from the Wii U library, Nintendo needs a better solution for the Virtual Console. Recent details on how the Switch's paid subscription service will include access to a library of classic NES games is a great start, but there is still a large gap in classic content that Nintendo needs to address. It's likely we'll find out exactly what's going to happen with the service, and if there'll be any way to access previously purchased content from previous' consoles eShops, during E3.

Having Netflix-like access to a library of classic Nintendo games is a great idea, but it's unlikely that Nintendo's upcoming announced will go so far as to include digitally purchased Wii or Wii U titles, and the company hasn't mentioned what will become of N64 and SNES digital games. PlayStation Now and the Xbox Game Pass show that their are different potential solutions to giving gamers access to older game libraries, but it'll be exciting to see just how far Nintendo takes the idea. Like sony and Microsoft, Nintendo can't possibly make everyone happy, but, as the NES Classic Edition showed, there's an undeniable hunger for old-school console gaming.

Confirm The Handheld Faves | Kallie Plagge, Associate Editor

There's a good segment of Nintendo players who skipped Wii U, meaning their most recent experience with Nintendo games was on 3DS. In addition to bringing out the Big N guns, Nintendo could stir up a lot of excitement by showing off favorite 3DS franchises, like Pokemon and Animal Crossing, for Switch. Not only do they have extremely dedicated fanbases, they're also games that would be right at home on Switch: prettier and more robust than on 3DS, but still portable. And it would be really nice to have something to do with all those Animal Crossing Amiibo cards...

Make Super Mario Odyssey The Focal Point | Miguel Concepcion, Editor

While the presentation of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in E3 2016 did not make Nintendo the clear-cut winner last year, its comprehensiveness and positioning as the key title for Switch helped raise the game's already high hype levels. By making Super Mario Odyssey the centerpiece this year, it would take advantage of the mostly positive post-launch reception of Switch and Breath of the Wild. And because of Odyssey's unusual design--with its mix of both traditional Mario platforming areas and real-world-inspired worlds with human characters--the resulting gameplay showcases will surely impress even those who aren't typically huge Mario fans. Provided there's a lot of in-game footage to show and it conveys the potential of quality that can be compared to the best Mario games, a lengthy presentation of Odyssey plus a version of the game on playable kiosks would make a strong case for Game of Show.