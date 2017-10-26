How Assassin's Creed's Year Off Affected The Franchise

For several years, Assassin's Creed was an annual occurrence. However, with ideas running dry, and franchise fatigue setting in, Ubisoft decided to take a year off from the globetrotting series.

This week, however, the staple returns. It's been two years since Assassin's Creed Syndicate, and with the Oct. 27 release of Assassin's Creed: Origins, Ubisoft is taking us back to the beginning of the storyline, in Northern Africa, in the shoes of protagonist Bayek.

In the video above, we discuss how the year off affected the Assassin's Creed franchise. Did it bring enough new ideas to the table this time around? Or does it still feel like the series is still a thing of the past?

For more on Assassin's Creed: Origins, stay tuned to GameSpot as we publish our review, features, and guides following its Friday release. For more live discussions like the one above, watch The Lobby every Wednesday at 11 a.m. PT.