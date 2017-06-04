Hover: Revolt Of Gamers Available Now

After a successful Kickstarter that raised over $116,000 in 2014 and years in early access, Hover: Revolt of Gamers is finally available on PC, Mac, and Linux.

Three developers strong from Montpellier, France, Fusty Games took their love of Sega's 2000 hit Jet Set Radio and modernized it. In their world, all forms of videogames and entertainment are outlawed. You'll fight back against the oppression by vandalizing propaganda and helping citizens along the way with the same fun and familiar parkour moves of Jet Set Radio.

The game features nine different playable characters, two open world stages, four linear stages, and a multiplayer mode. In multiplayer, you'll be able to play competitively or cooperatively in races, chases, minigames and more.

Hover also features 17 original electronic songs by Jet Set Radio composer Hideki Naganuma. The full score is available as DLC.

To celebrate the launch, Hover will be 20 percent off $19.99 for a limited time.