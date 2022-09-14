House Of The Dragon Episode 4 Sees Increase In Viewership

The newest episode of House of the Dragon posted viewership gains compared to the previous one, according to a new report. Episode 4, King of the Narrow Sea, saw its total viewership rise by 5% week-over-week, according to Variety. This was total viewership across linear TV and HBO Max in the US specifically.

For linear TV specifically, viewership for Episode 4 dropped to 2.474 million from 2.536 million for episode 3, but as mentioned, total viewership in the US across all platforms posted a 5% week-over-week gain.

House of the Dragon premiered on August 21 with a bang, picking up a whopping 20 million-plus viewers. Thanks to this strong start, HBO quickly renewed House of the Dragon for a second season.

There are 10 episodes in all in House of the Dragon Season 1, which wraps up on October 23. The show is now overlapping with another high-profile fantasy series, Amazon Studios' The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, which is airing now on Prime Video.

House of the Dragon Episode 5 releases this Sunday, September 18, and a trailer for the episode teases a royal wedding, bloodshed, and the ongoing political drama involving the Iron Throne.

In addition to House of the Dragon, HBO is developing a spinoff show focused on Jon Snow, with Kit Harington coming back to play the role. George R.R. Martin is attached as a producer, but the show has yet to be officially announced by HBO.