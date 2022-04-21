House Of The Dead: Remake Launches Next Week On More Platforms
After debuting on Nintendo Switch, now it's going everywhere else.
MegaPixel Studio has announced that The House of the Dead: Remake will launch on April 28 for Google Stadia, PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.
The game is a remake of the 1997 arcade rail-shooter and has received a bevy of gameplay changes to suit modern gaming standards. It includes a bunch of new features, too, such as 2-player co-op local multiplayer, multiple endings, a photo mode, and achievements.
The zombie outbreak spreads!...— THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake (@HOTDRemake) April 21, 2022
THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake will release on additional platforms on April 28th!
⚫ @Steam
🟣 @GOGcom
🟢 @Xbox
🔵 @PlayStation
🟠 @GoogleStadia #HOTDRemake pic.twitter.com/TzjQrai5fC
The House of the Dead: Remake was first announced during a Nintendo Indie World Showcase last year and was seemingly launched as a Nintendo Switch exclusive earlier this month on April 6. However, it's now coming to additional platforms.
The publisher, Forever Entertainment, is currently in a deal working on remaking the first two The House of the Dead games. Only the first one has been revealed so far, and hopefully, we'll hear more updates regarding The House of the Dead 2: Remake soon.
