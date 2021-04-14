House Of The Dead Remake Comes To Nintendo Switch This Year

It might not be the first franchise you think of when you hear "indie," but The House of the Dead got some very exciting news during today's Nintendo Indie World Showcase. The original game will be getting a remake for Nintendo Switch, modernized and with multiplayer support so you and a friend can blast zombies from the comfort of your home.

Appropriately titled The House of the Dead: Remake, the game is being published by Forever Entertainment and is coming later this year. The company has focused primarily on the Switch, also working on Panzer Dragoon Remake and dozens of other games. Though previous games in The House of the Dead series were developed and published by Sega, the company appears to have an agreement with Forever on remakes of the first and second games .

"In this multiplayer game, you'll suit up as a pair of government agents sent to investigate disappearances only to find hordes of undead monstrosities," Nintendo said. That certainly sounds like The House of the Dead, and the Joy-Con controllers on the Switch should make it intuitive. How the game will work on the Switch Lite remains to be seen.

The House of the Dead franchise began its life as a light-gun series in arcades before later coming to other platforms, including Dreamcast. Its last main release was House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn in 2018, which never released outside of arcades, and there have also been spin-offs such as The Typing of the Dead and Uwe Boll's critically panned film.