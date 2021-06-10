House Of Ashes, Next Game In Dark Pictures Anthology, Coming October 22

A trailer for a new game in the Dark Pictures anthology premiered during Summer Game Fest, titled House of Ashes. The horror game takes place in Iraq during the US invasion in 2003. It's coming October 22.

The brief trailer shows the lead characters talking about finding WMDs inside a cursed temple, and sure enough, monsters quickly start wreaking havoc. As this is a Dark Pictures game, your own decisions will help dictate which characters make it out alive.

The Dark Pictures games have also consisted of Until Dawn, Man of Medan, and Little Hope. Each game is a standalone story with similar cinematic presentation and decision-based horror and story mechanics.