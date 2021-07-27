Hot Wheels Unleashed Adds Batmobile, DeLorean, And More Iconic Cars To Its Lineup
You can hop into the driver's seat of Batman's Batmobile, Back to the Future's DeLorean, K.I.T.T, and Snoopy's Barnstormer in Hot Wheels Unleashed.
If the thought of racing a smaller piece of pop culture history that can be parked in your pocket sounds appealing, then Hot Wheels Unleashed's expanded selection of cinematic rides might appeal to you. In the latest trailer for the game, developer Milestone has revealed the inclusion of iconic vehicles such as The Party Wagon from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Batman's Batmobile, Back to the Future's DeLorean, Knight Rider's K.I.T.T, and Snoopy's Barnstormer.
The idea of more exotic vehicles from Hot Wheels ties into the history of the toy franchise, as the toy line has regularly recreated cars from across film, television, and video games. According to Milestone, cars can be upgraded using the in-game Rarity System, which allows players to collect and dismantle in-game vehicles in order to improve their performance. Some upgrades can only be discovered in unique and secret ways.
If you'd prefer a less fictional car, Hot Wheels Unleashed has a number of other scale-replica vehicles to collect in the game, ranging from classics such as the 1971 El Camino and 1956 Ford Truck to more modern hypercars like the 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko.
Hot Wheels Unleashed entertainment IP cars
- TMNT Party Wagon
- Snoopy
- K.I.T.T.
- Back to the Future Time Machine
- Batmobile
Hot Wheels Unleashed original manufacturer cars
- Audi R8 Spyder
- Audi Sport Quattro
- '55 Chevy
- Copo Camaro
- '71 El Camino
- '69 Dodge Charger Daytona
- RAM 1500 Rebel
- FIAT 500
- '32 Ford
- 1956 Ford Truck
- 2018 Ford Mustang GT
- Humvee®
- Honda S2000
- 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko
- Mini Cooper S Challenge
"So far, this is shaping up to be a solid arcade racer that understands what people love about the long-standing line of toy cars," writer Alessandro Fillari said in our Hot Wheels Unleashed preview.
Hot Wheels Unleashed will launch on September 30, 2021, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation