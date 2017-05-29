Horror Game Perception Delayed A Week On PS4 And Xbox One And Here's Why

Perception, the first-person horror game from a team of former BioShock developers at Deep End Games, is not coming out on time for consoles.

The studio announced this week (via DualShockers) that the game's Xbox One and PlayStation 4 editions are not coming out on May 30, but will instead be released a week later. The PC edition is still on track for its scheduled release on May 30 on Steam and GOG.

Due to an unexpected administrative snafu re: ratings/territories, consoles delayed a week. Steam/GOG tomorrow! https://t.co/dgSC4GDoJM — Perception/DeepEnd (@TheDeepEndGames) May 29, 2017

Writing on Twitter, Deep End Games said it experienced an "unexpected administrative snafu" related to ratings and territories, so it had to delay the console edition by a week. Another tweet mentions that it was an "administrative error" that caused the delay. If the delay is exactly one week, it should now launch on June 6.

In Perception, you play as a blind woman, Cassie Thornton, who must make her way through a mansion in Massachusetts. The home is occupied by a supernatural force known as "the presence." Your only physical tools are a walking stick and a smartphone, and also, importantly, your ability to hear. Every tap of the walking stick or sound creates a visualization that illuminates the world around you.

Perception was funded on Kickstarter and is published by Krakow, Poland-based publisher Feardemic. For lots more, you can check out all of GameSpot's previous written content and videos right here.