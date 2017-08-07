Horizon: Zero Dawn's The Frozen Wilds DLC Release Date Announced

Following its reveal at E3 in June, Horizon: Zero Dawn's first expansion now has a release date. The Frozen Wilds is due out on November 7, developer Guerrilla Games announced today.

A story-based DLC expansion was announced not long after Horizon's release, but it wasn't until E3 that we learned it would be winter-themed and take Aloy to the north. It features a new area with new story content, side-quests, and more. You can check out a trailer for it above.

The Frozen Wilds will cost $20/£16/AU$30 upon its release, but PlayStation Plus members can currently pick it up on PSN at a discount, dropping its price to $15/£14.39/AU$27. Anyone who pre-orders it receives a special Banuk Aloy avatar for use on PSN.

While this will mark the first big DLC release for the game, there have been a number of post-launch updates. That included a substantial one in early July that introduced New Game+ and a higher difficulty setting.