Horizon: Zero Dawn's New Update Makes The Campaign Easier (If You Want)

Another new update for Horizon: Zero Dawn has been announced, and it launches today. Following a patch which provided the option to make things much more difficult, this one does the opposite, giving players a chance to more easily work through the story.

Patch 1.32's primary component is a new difficulty called Story mode. It makes combat easier by "boost[ing] the player-inflicted damage and reduc[ing] the player-received damage considerably," according to a PlayStation Blog post. The accompanying patch notes describe it as intended for players who "mainly want to experience the story of Horizon: Zero Dawn."

Story mode is the only new feature in this update; the remainder of it deals with bug fixes. Those include a pair of progression issues that could stop players from advancing in the game under specific conditions, some crashes, and other nagging problems.

You can check out the full patch notes below. The update arrives today, while the upcoming expansion, The Frozen Wilds, releases in November.

Horizon Zero Dawn 1.32 Patch Notes

New Features

Added 'Story Mode' difficulty. An easier difficulty setting for people that mainly want to experience the story of Horizon Zero Dawn.

General Fixes

Fixed an issue for some players where human melee attackers could change their rotation and warp towards the player after jump attacking giving them an unfair advantage.

Fixed an issue in New Game+ where some players were not allowed to fast travel to Sunfall campfires with the Shadow Stalwart Adept armour equipped.

Fixed an issue where certain players were not able to abandon a job for a job created to buy items at a merchant.

Fixed an issue that some players encountered where some animation events would not work properly when the player has a lot of resources.

Fixed an issue in "Revenge of the Nora" where for some players the Nora would not help Aloy fight off the enemy during the 'Clear the Camps' objective.

Progression fixes

Fixed an issue in "The Point of the Spear" where some players were not able to continue the quest if they dropped their Tripcaster on NG+ before talking to Rost.

Fixed an issue in "The Sun Shall Fall" where some players were not able to get back in the palace to talk to Blameless Marad as the gates were closed.

Crash fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would crash for certain players if they switched difficulty while Aloy is dead with an Errand active.

Fixed an issue where for some players the game would crash if a player continuously makes 'Jobs' and then changes difficulty continuously.

Miscellaneous fixes