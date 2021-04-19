The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Horizon Zero Dawn Will Be Free On PS4 And PS5 Starting Tonight
As part of Sony's Play at Home initiative, you can claim a free copy of Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition until May 14.
Sony will be adding yet another title to its Play at Home lineup, and it's a big one: Horizon Zero Dawn, first announced as part of the giveaway alongside several other games in March, will be free for all PS4 and PS5 owners tonight, April 19, at 8 PM PT / 11 PM ET. You have until May 14 to claim it.
The freebie features Horizon Zero Dawn's Complete Edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion and some bonuses like extra outfits, weapons, and resources. That's on top of the already massive base game that has a sequel coming, Horizon Forbidden West.
The Play at Home giveaway started in 2020 as a goodwill gesture during the initial days of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Sony has continued it into this year as well. In March it announced nine games including Rez Infinite, The Witness, and PSVR games like Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss. You only have until this Thursday, April 22, to claim those games.
Horizon Zero Dawn was named one of our best PS4 games of all time. It was also one of the high-profile PlayStation games ported to PC, with a patch in January aimed at improving its initial performance. Its protagonist, Aloy, was recently yet another in Fortnite's ever growing roster of game celebrity cameos.
