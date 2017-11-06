Horizon: Zero Dawn - The Frozen Wilds Review Roundup

One of the most notable releases this week is The Frozen Wilds, the first major expansion for Horizon: Zero Dawn. The DLC introduces a lot of new content to the acclaimed PS4 adventure, including a new storyline, quests, a Traveler skill tree, and most notably The Cut, a beautiful and harsh wintry landscape that serves as the setting for the expansion.

Ahead of its release on November 7, reviews for The Frozen Wilds have begun appearing online. We've rounded up a sample of reviews from other outlets and their scores below to give you an idea of what critics have to say about the DLC expansion. For a wider look at what reviewers think of The Frozen Wilds, be sure to visit GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

Game: Horizon: Zero Dawn - The Frozen Wilds

Horizon: Zero Dawn - The Frozen Wilds Developer: Guerilla Games

Guerilla Games Platform: PS4

PS4 Release date: November 7

November 7 Price: US $20 / £16 / AU $30

GameSpot -- 8/10

"[C]oming back to Horizon for The Frozen Wilds alone is still worthwhile for the fights and sights, but it ultimately feels like a missing chapter, rather than an eye-opening extension of what came before. It's easy to imagine how newcomers to Horizon will benefit from its new gear and skills the most, for example. Likewise, its story feels better suited as an interlude than the revelatory companion to the conclusion it tries to be. Yet these are feelings that come up after more than a dozen hours of riveting battles and serene hikes flew by, so it's hard to get too upset at such a captivating experience when it's all said and done." -- Peter Brown [Full review]

IGN -- 8.8/10

"Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds is an excellent addition to an amazing game. Developer Guerrilla has doubled down on the thrill of the hunt with more challenging machines and testing side quests that are added to the original map through an intriguing new storyline that delves into the mystical side of this post-apocalyptic world. It left me wanting start a brand new game, just to wander around the world, marveling at it." -- Lucy O'Brien [Full review]

Polygon -- 8/10

"The Frozen Wilds arrives in time to petition for a spot on Game of the Year lists. The expansion accomplishes this goal with ease, rehashing what worked the first time around. Sure, The Frozen Wilds doesn't add much new, and shares Horizon's flaws, but the expansion operates fine when taken as simply more of a great thing." -- Chris Plante [Full review]

Eurogamer

"If you were captivated by Horizon Zero Dawn, and the prospect of an extra 15 hours of similar adventures sounds perfectly palatable, then you'll find more than enough to enjoy in Frozen Wilds. If not, then it's best to avoid Frozen Wilds as this is in no way a game-changer. Though the enchanting environment is a spectacle to behold, this particular winter wonderland can be quite hard to warm to." -- Vic Hood [Full review]

GamesRadar+ -- 4/5

"The Frozen Wilds makes me remember why I fell in love with Horizon to begin with. A breathtaking new environment, enemies that simultaneously intimidate and fascinate, and characters that prove Horizon Zero Dawn is about far more than fighting robots. It arrives at precisely the right time to catch all of you who'll have rinsed the main game for content and have probably already reached the level cap. But even if you’re comfortably sitting at level 50 and can take down a Thunderjaw without breaking a sweat, dear god, don't underestimate the Frozen Wilds. It isn't for the faint-hearted. Mind you… I think we all know one flame-haired person who never shies away from a challenge." -- Zoe Delahunty-Light [Full review]

Destructoid -- 7.5/10

"The Frozen Wilds doesn't feel like a must-play add-on, but it's more Horizon Zero Dawn. It's something you can enjoy once or stack with New Game+ runs when you inevitably play through it again. In other words, an actual expansion." -- Chris Carter [Full review]