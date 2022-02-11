Horizon Zero Dawn Passes 20 Million Copies Sold Ahead Of Forbidden West

Sony's Horizon Zero Dawn, originally released in 2017, has now surpassed 20 million copies sold. Sony's Hermen Hulst announced the new sales figure on Twitter, thanking fans for their support for Guerrilla Games for an "incredible achievement."

The 20 million sales number covers sales on console and PC. The game originally debuted in February 2017 on PS4 before coming to PC in August 2020. Sony did not, however, provide a sales breakdown by platform. An image shared by Hulst also shows that Zero Dawn players have collectively spent more than 1 billion hours playing the game,

Wow, Horizon Zero Dawn has officially sold over 20 MILLION copies around the world across PS4 and PC! What an incredible achievement @Guerrilla, and a big thank you to our hugely supportive fans!



Now, let's get ready to visit #HorizonForbiddenWest in a week... pic.twitter.com/OsG3jLY2fX — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) February 11, 2022

Sony disclosed the new sales number just ahead of the release of Zero Dawn's sequel, Forbidden West, which launches on February 18. In addition to the full sequel, Guerrilla and Firesprite are developing a Horizon VR game called Horizon: Call of the Mountain for PlayStation VR 2.

At 20 million copies sold, Zero Dawn sits at around the same sales position as 2018's God of War, which sold 19.5 million copies before coming to PC and may very well have hit 20 million following its very successful launch on Steam.

In other news, Guerrilla just recently announced a wide range of accessibility features for Forbidden West, while it's been discovered that it's $10 cheaper to buy the game on a browser. Additionally, an impressive CGI trailer for Forbidden West is out now.