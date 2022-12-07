Horizon Zero Dawn Is Super Cheap On PC For A Limited Time

Guerrilla Game's Horizon series took a massive step forward this year with the launch of Horizon Forbidden West, but if you've been looking to see where the series began and you've got a PC that can handle it, then this deal on the first game will get you up to speed. Over on Fanatical, you can grab Horizon Zero Dawn for just $14 , a huge 72% discount on the first chapter in Aloy's saga. It's worth noting that Horizon Zero Dawn also happens to be verified for Steam Deck, and this is the lowest price ever for the PC port.

This deal is for the Steam edition of the game and includes all of the DLC and story expansions that were released after it first launched on PS4 several years ago. This includes items such as protagonist Aloy's Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow, Carja Trader Pack, Banuk Trail Blazer Outfit and Banuk Culling Bow, Banuk Traveler Back, the Nora Keeper Pack, and the digital art book.

What also makes this deal tempting is that Horizon Zero Dawn has gotten through its PC port teething phase, with the current product being a well-optimized version of the PS4 game. It can easily run on a wide number of PC setups, but if you've got newer technology, expect this robot post-apocalypse sandbox to shine on your system with PC features such as ultrawide support, HDR mode, and more.

"For every minor imperfection, there's an element of greatness that recharges your desire to keep fighting and exploring Zero Dawn's beautiful and perilous world," Peter Brown wrote in GameSpot's Horizon Zero Dawn review. Guerrilla Games has delivered one of the best open-world games of this generation, and redefined its team's reputation in the process."

Disclaimer: GameSpot and Fanatical are both owned by Fandom.