Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition Bundles The Game With Frozen Wilds DLC

Those who have yet to dive into the open world of Horizon: Zero Dawn will soon have a new option to consider when picking it up. Sony and developer Guerrilla Games have announced a Complete Edition of the game that's due out later this year.

Horizon: Zero Dawn - Complete Edition packages the base game with its upcoming DLC expansion pack, The Frozen Wilds, and all Digital Deluxe Edition content. This is due out on December 5 in the US and December 6 in Europe, which is about a month after The Frozen Wild's release date of November 7. You can check out the Complete Edition's box art below.

In the US, the Complete Edition will be priced at $50, the same price that the base game currently sells for. (The Frozen Wilds sells for $20, although PS Plus subscribers can pre-order it for $15.) The Digital Deluxe Edition currently goes for $60 on PSN and includes the following content, all of which comes with the Complete Edition:

The Art of Horizon Zero Dawn Digital Art Book

Exclusive PS4 Theme

Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Mighty Bow

Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Culling Bow

Banuk Traveller Pack

Carja Trader Pack

Nora Keeper Pack

In addition to the DLC, Complete Edition owners will benefit from the variety of updates that have been released since Horizon's launch earlier this year. Those include a new, easier difficulty mode and an expanded Photo mode. For more, check out our Horizon: Zero Dawn review.