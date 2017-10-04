Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete Edition Bundles The Game With Frozen Wilds DLC
The Complete Edition releases in December.
Those who have yet to dive into the open world of Horizon: Zero Dawn will soon have a new option to consider when picking it up. Sony and developer Guerrilla Games have announced a Complete Edition of the game that's due out later this year.
Horizon: Zero Dawn - Complete Edition packages the base game with its upcoming DLC expansion pack, The Frozen Wilds, and all Digital Deluxe Edition content. This is due out on December 5 in the US and December 6 in Europe, which is about a month after The Frozen Wild's release date of November 7. You can check out the Complete Edition's box art below.
In the US, the Complete Edition will be priced at $50, the same price that the base game currently sells for. (The Frozen Wilds sells for $20, although PS Plus subscribers can pre-order it for $15.) The Digital Deluxe Edition currently goes for $60 on PSN and includes the following content, all of which comes with the Complete Edition:
- The Art of Horizon Zero Dawn Digital Art Book
- Exclusive PS4 Theme
- Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Mighty Bow
- Banuk Trailblazer Outfit and Culling Bow
- Banuk Traveller Pack
- Carja Trader Pack
- Nora Keeper Pack
In addition to the DLC, Complete Edition owners will benefit from the variety of updates that have been released since Horizon's launch earlier this year. Those include a new, easier difficulty mode and an expanded Photo mode. For more, check out our Horizon: Zero Dawn review.
